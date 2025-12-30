NEW ORLEANS — Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss didn’t get to where he’s at without leading his team with confidence.

But Chambliss might have taken things to bulletin board extremes when discussing the Rebels’ upcoming College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl quarterfinal against Georgia at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans.

“I’m very excited to play Georgia again,” Chambliss said. “The first outcome wasn’t the outcome that we wanted.”

The Bulldogs won the first meeting, 43-35, with a dominant fourth quarter that saw them outscore Ole Miss 17-0 over the final 15 minutes.

Chambliss was just 1-of-10 passing in the fourth quarter for 1 yard in the final quarter.

“I got in my own head a little bit,” Chambliss said, “and then was short-arming throws.”

Chambliss is confident his shortcomings against Georgia is the first meeting won’t carry over to the Sugar Bowl.

“It’s the playoffs now,” Chambliss said, “it’s the season on the line, so you have to go out and execute.”