Ole Miss coach Pete Golding was not lacking for sarcasm when asked what might be different this time for the Rebels when they play Georgia.

“Well, hopefully we can get them to at least punt one time,” said Golding, the team’s defensive coordinator and newly promoted head coach. “That would be a good start.”

The teams meet at 8 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal in New Orleans with a trip to the CFP Fiesta Bowl semifinal on the line.

The Bulldogs beat the Rebels 43-35 on Oct. 18 in a game that saw Ole Miss punt only two times, while Georgia kicked three field goals, scored five touchdowns and turned the ball over on downs its final possession.

Golding noted how Mike Bobo’s offense creates options for quarterback Gunner Stockton while causing problems for defenses.

“They do a really good job on offense using multiple formations, creating extra gaps,” Golding said, likely referring to UGA’s common usage of multiple tight ends and unbalanced lines. “Do a good job really of running the football, (and) the run sets up their play action.

“The quarterback has got experience and is playing at a really high level. Very accurate, makes really good decisions. To have a chance, you’ve got to be able to stop the run, which is easier said than done.”

Golding, like his predecessor former Ole Miss head coach and current LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, noted how the Bulldogs’ offense can create a slow death via ball control.

“You got to get them behind the sticks on early downs from a defensive standpoint,” said Golding, whose defense surrendered 34 first downs in the teams’ first meeting. “You can’t just bleed the entire time, three, four, five, six and you never get them off course. They have their whole playbook, regardless of down or distance.

“You’ve got to create some third and longs. And when you create third and long, you’ve got to get off the field.”

Golding’s concept is easy enough to understand, but defenses have a lot to keep up with between Georgia’s formations and pre-snap movement.

“They do a good job formation and motions and shifts with alternative formations to really make you communicate,” Golding said. “But I think more importantly is not giving up explosive plays. Contesting them. They’re going to have some, but they’ve got to be contested plays. And then tackling really well on the perimeter is going to be extremely important.”

Colbie Young and Dillon Bell each had 36-yard receptions against Ole Miss in the first meeting, while Zacharian Branch had a catch that gained 26 yards.

Golding is confident the Rebels can minimize the numbers with sound defensive fundamentals.

“The first time we played them, we had double-digit missed tackles on defense,” Golding said. “When you’re playing an elite team with elite players that are really well coached, you can’t give them things. They’re going to get enough on their own. Some spots, they might like the match-up better than we do.”

It’s a sure bet Gunner Stockton will be looking to exploit those matchups again, and Golding and the Rebels will aim to be up to the challenge this time.