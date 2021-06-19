Several Georgia Olympic hopefuls make splash in swim qualifying, advance at track & field trials

ATHENS — The University of Georgia looks to be well represented at the Tokyo Olympics next month, with several former Bulldogs quailed in swimming and track & field athletes enjoying successful qualification efforts. Rising Georgia sophomore Luca Urlando looks to become the sixth UGA swimmer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics tonight in the 100-meter butterfly, the finals starting tonight at 9 p.m. at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Neb. @UGASwimDive , Dawgnation

The five former UGA swimmers who have already qualified for the Tokyo games for Team USA at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are: • Chase Kalisz – 400 IM, 200 IM • Hali Flickinger – 400 IM, 200 Fly

• Allison Schmitt – 200 Free, 4x100 Free Relay • Nic Fink – 200 Breaststroke • Olivia Smoliga – 4x100 Free Relay

Kaisz’s second-place finish in the 200 IM final on Friday night highlighted the action for Georgia men, while Smoliga’s third-place swim in the 100-meter Freestyle final led the women’s action on Friday. Other Georgia Olympic hopefuls still trying to qualify for the Olympics include: Jay Litherland (400 IM), Gunner Bentz (200 Fly), Dillon Downing (50 Free) Georgia swim coach Jack Bauerle trains the Olympians in Athens, including Florida grad Natalie Hinds, who wears a Bulldogs’ swim cap, and Emory grad Andrew Wilson. Both have already qualified for the Olympics. Former Georgia swimmers Javier Acevedo and Olivia Anderson are trying to qualify for Canada’s Olympic team. Meanwhile in Eugene, Ore., six current or former Bulldogs advanced during the opening day of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field. @UGATrack , Dawgnation

• Former sprinter Lynna Irby (women’s 400-meter dash) • Sophomore Anna Hall (women’s high jump) • Junior Elija Godwin (men’s 400m) • Sophomore Jasmine Moore (women’s triple jump) • Junior Titiana Marsh (women’s triple jump) • Former standout Keturah Orji (women’s triple jump)