ATHENS — The praise for Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers simply cannot get any higher than what Super Bowl champion Ben Watson doled out Monday night.

Watson, a former Georgia tight end himself, compared Bowers to NBA All-Time Great Michael Jordan during his appearance on the DawgNation Ingles On The Beat Show.

“Brock Bowers is (like) Michael Jordan,” Watson said, discussing the 2023 Bulldogs . “A guy who could do everything, just like Jordan could play offense, play defense, he could dunk, he could shoot the jumper, he could motivate you.

“When I watch Brock Bowers, he’s the most complete player at any position. For a position player, he does his position the best out of anybody.”

Watson, a rising star on the SEC Network who appears on SEC Now and SEC Football Final, shared how Georgia misses the dimension the 6-foot-8, 278-pound Washington brought.

Indeed, Washington’s size and power drew a comparison to former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal that triggered Watson to compare Bowers to Jordan.

“I did wonder how Georgia was going to be able to compensate for losing Darnell Washington,” Watson said. “He gets overlooked sometimes because of the (receiving) numbers in the pass game.

“(But) when you have a tight end who can cave in one side of a line, and who can block a D-End, and who can help you in the pass game but also be relied upon in the run game, that’s invaluable.”

Georgia sophomore Oscar Delp has shown some of the pass-catching traits and open-field running ability as Bowers, but he’s being asked to help fill the sizable shoes in a two-tight end set left by Washington.

“In watching Oscar Delp, he’s not as big as Darnell Washington at all, but he’s improved, he’s gained some weight, and I see him playing well at the point of attack,” Watson said.

“There were a couple of plays in the last game where Georgiai ran a crack toss where he has to block down on the defensive end, and he did a good job of sealing the edge,” Watson said. “He seemed a lot stronger than he was last year. I think that’s been a point of emphasis, but not having Darnell Washington, he was just different.”

As is Bowers, a player that Watson -- a 17-year veteran of the NFL ranks -- finds himself watching with amazement.

“I just posted a clip on twitter of him blocking downfield and throwing a DB and dumping him on his head 20 yards downfield,” Watson said. “Watching him break tackles, and the way they are able to get him the football weather it’s a speed sweep, or a reverse or obviously throwing the ball downfield ... the more you get the ball in his hands, the better.

“But also, it’s the things he does on the field when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands, as I mentioned before blocking downfield and being reliable in all those phases,” he said.

“My only regret is he’s not in the league already, and I know that sounds crazy coming from a Georgia fan, because I love to have him between the hedges, but to be honest this dude was NFL ready after 12 games.”