NFL fans have historically been a different breed than those who follow college football, their patience prone to wearing thin quickly.

That might explain why an SB Nation article — which purports to be from “A Los Angeles Rams community “ took a jab at former Georgia quarterback and current Rams’ back up Stetson Bennett.

“Will Rams let Stetson Bennett’s preseason nightmare continue?” read the headline, adding a subhead that stated “The Rams don’t care about the preseason, so will fans follow suit and stop caring too?”

It seems a ridiculous notion that any NFL fanbase would care about the preseason, considering the NFL coaches preseason priorities are to evaluate and streamline personnel, while selectively preparing while prioritizing protecting key personnel.

The premise of the article is to note that Bennett’s preseason play, while exciting and promising at times, has, collectively, been less than stellar.

The SB Nation story notes that’s Bennett’s career preseason stats through five games includes:

• a 58.5 percent completion rate on 131 attempts

• 3 TD passes with 8 interceptions

• 5.9 yards per pass attempt

• 7 sacks taken

The conclusion, which in no way and at no time has been voiced by coach Sean McVay, is that “the reality is that the two-time national champion at Georgia is well past the mark of being a project to find a future starter.”

To be fair, Bennett does have two very strong quarterbacks ahead of him on the roster, between future Hall of Fame Matthew Stafford and former NFL starter and playoffs (5-2) QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Rams drafted Bennett with the 128th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft two years ago before acquiring Garoppolo.

Bennett was coming off back-to-back MVP performances in the CFP at that time, throwing to the likes of future NFL stars Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers, while handing off to future NFL backs Kenny McIntosh, James Cook and Zamir White.

A defense loaded with first-round talent and future NFL stars and Super Bowl winners provided a buffer, even when Bennett wasn’t at his best.

But Bennett also displayed undeniable play-making ability with his scrambles, ability to extend plays and deep-ball passing.

“When you get a player like Stetson, he’s fun,” Rams GM Les Snead said last year. “He’s got a little backyard ball to him where he uses his mobility to make some off-schedule plays, that makes preseason football fun. So I look forward to seeing how he evolves.”

The challenge for Bennett at the NFL level upon entering the league back then — as it is now — has been his efficiency to make plays while in the pocket.

This offseason could prove pivotal for Bennett, who has said he merely needs time to adapt to the NFL system and speed of the game in the professional ranks.

“I’m coachable because I don’t know,” Bennett said after his first preseason with the Rams, per The Athletic. “Like, if you tell me what to do, I can do it. That’s always been my … I can adapt. I can do it. But I don’t know this league.”

Bennett made the Rams’ 53-man roster his rookie year before being placed on the NFL/reserve list and not appearing in any games in 2023.

Bennett returned from his hiatus — the specifics of which neither he, nor the Los Angeles franchise have publicly disclosed — and was on the roster last season.

Still, Bennett has not yet appeared in an NFL game, and there’s growing speculation that he might not ever get that chance with the team that drafted him.

Of course, many of those same skeptics suggested the Rams would draft a quarterback in April, and they did not do that.

Bennett, who will turn 28 in October, has two years remaining on his four-year rookie contract.

It’s fair to say many if not most Georgia fans are still standing behind him, but patience for a development quarterback wears thin in the NFL, even in the relatively laid-back Los Angeles sports community.

Per Sports Illustrated “insider” Fernando Alfaro-Donis, Bennett is “a complete enigma to other NFL teams.”

There was a time many at the college level felt the same way, after Bennett fell to the ranks of fourth-string QB at Georgia.

But once starter J.T. Daniels was injured and former quarterback Carson Beck proved ill-prepared for the moment in 2021, Bennett stepped in and helped lead historic back-to-back performances.

Fact is, Bennett’s the pages of Bennett’s storybook career can only be written — or finished — once the former Georgia national champion is given a chance to line up under center in prime time.

The Rams open the preseason against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 9 before an Aug. 16 date with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bennett will be lining up across the field from two of the receivers who helped pave his way to collegiate stardom with George Pickens recently dealt to Dallas, and McConkey now starring with the Chargers.

The question is, can Bennett connect with the Rams’ receivers while avoiding throwing to opposing defenses?

Only time — and opportunity — will tell.