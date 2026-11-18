ATHENS — The 24-team version of the College Football Playoff is a year away, but it’s becoming clear how engaging it will be.

At least, when one compares it to what the non-playoff college football bowl season has turned into, in terms of lagging fan interest and a fall off of player participation.

“We’re looking at our fan bases having an expectation that they want to be in the playoffs — it’s playoffs or bust,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart told the Atlanta Journal- Constitution in an exclusive interview last February.

“They really just want to make the playoffs,” Smart said of college football fans, “and I’m hearing some athletic directors scream and yell that they can be much more financially efficient if their fan base is rewarded with the playoffs.”

Smart added last May that, “it’s gotten to the point where if you’re not in (the CFP field), there’s no value in a good ol’ bowl game .... the players are disinterested outside of the playoffs, and the fans are disinterested outside of the playoffs.”

A look at what a 24-team field of matchups would look like — based on the CFP Rankings released on Tuesday night — tells part of the story.

The top eight teams receive byes …

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Alabama

4. UCLA

5. Texas

6. Notre Dame

7. Miami

8. Indiana

Then a first round of on campus games would commence Dec. 9-11, 2027:

• No. 24 Florida at No. 9 Tennessee

• No. 23 Louisville at No. 10 BYU

• No. 22 Oklahoma at No. 11 Wake Forest

• No. 21 South Carolina at No. 12 Texas Tech

• No. 20 Houston at No. 13 Oregon

• No. 19 Arizona at No. 14 Ohio State

• No. 18 USC at No. 15 Iowa

• No. 17 Boise State at No. 16 Kentucky

The fact that the annual Florida-Tennessee rivalry was discontinued this season on account of the new nine-game SEC scheduling model would make that matchup a sizzler.

There are plenty of other intriguing matchups in the above projected first round as well — certainly as enticing as any bowl slate could be — and with players engaged and not opting out, as their teams would remain in championship contention.

That stands in stark contrast to what Georgia and Florida State fans experienced just three seasons ago, when the Bulldogs handed the proud and previously unbeaten Seminoles the worst beatdown in bowl history, 63-3 in the Orange Bowl.

Smart, with a team full of future NFL players who “opted in” to play in the game while Florida State had a handful of key transfers “opt-out,” called for change then.

“People need to see what happened tonight,” Smart said after the dominant win over the Seminoles, “and they need to fix this.”

The projected second-round matchups (Dec. 16-18), with the top-eight seeds hosting playoff games, would bring playoff football between the famed hedges of Sanford Stadium:

No. 1 Georgia vs. Boise State/Kentucky winner

No. 2 Utah vs. USC/Iowa winner

No. 3 Alabama vs. Arizona/Ohio State winner

No. 4 UCLA vs. Houston/Oregon winner

No. 5 Texas vs. South Carolina/ Texas Tech winner

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma/Wake Forest winner

No. 7 Miami vs. Louisville/BYU winner

No. 8 Indiana vs. Florida/Tennessee winner

It’s been a long time since Georgia played Boise State -- 2011, most recently, with the Broncos beating the Bulldogs 35-21 in the now-defunct Georgia Dome.

Would Georgia fans be interested in seeing that game again and settling an old score?

There would be some nostalgia, at the very least.

And, do we think fans from a 4-loss Florida contingent would believe their Gators could win a game at Indiana, should they survive the first-round trip to Knoxville?

The answer, of course, is “Yes,” and that equates to fan engagement as opposed to this season, where much of the Gators’ following has turned to its elite basketball program,

Also within those second round projections, if Texas or Oklahoma move up or down a spot, how interesting would it be to see the Sooners make their first trip to play Texas in Austin since 1923, as the annual “Red River Shootout” rivalry has been a neutral site tradition in the Dallas area since 1929?

After the first two rounds of off-campus games, the CFP quarterfinal games in a 24-team playoff move to the traditional “New Year’s Six” bowl sites, with the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on tap to host action on Dec. 31, 2027-Jan. 1, 2028.

From there, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl would be CFP Semifinal sites, with the CFP Championship Game commencing on Jan. 24 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.