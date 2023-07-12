Georgia football right place at the right time for freshman linebacker Raylen Wilson

ATHENS — Georgia freshman linebacker Raylen Wilson will be making plays for the Bulldogs very soon. Or, should we say, make more plays? “Raylen kind of made the play of the game there,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said after the G-Day Game, referring to Wilson’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“We have about 90 percent of the playbook in right now, and I’m pretty good on that,” Wilson said in a recent Player’s Lounge interview with Aaron Murray. “I know I have stuff to improve on. They gave me stuff to work on, technique.” Wilson’s technique appeared spot-on when he plucked a Gunter Stockton throw out of the air that bounded off the pads of Anthony Evans and sprinted into the end zone.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Wilson, who played his high school football in Florida’s panhandle at Tallahassee’s Lincoln High School, indicated he has handled the physical nature of the transition. WATCH: Raylen Wilson wired for Georgia, ready for some reps in 2023 “I haven’t been taken out,” Wilson said, asked if he had a so-called ‘welcome’ moment during bowl practices or spring drills. “(But) it’s way different than high school because the people are bigger and faster. You get tired quicker dealing with them every play.” Wilson said he enjoys watching film of former Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall, who was a third-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 NFL Draft despite not being a regular starter. “His speed and his relentlessness,” Wilson said, explaining why Tindall is his favorite former Georgia player to watch. “He wouldn’t stop for anything, he would just keep going.” That is where Wilson currently finds himself, in pursuit of opportunities in a deep, talented inside linebackers room headed by returning starters Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon.