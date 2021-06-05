Sanford Stadium lights up red, Georgia revved up for recruiting visits

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is back in the saddle again, showcasing a budding football powerhouse with the people behind it and the new amenities that enhance it. A few clicks through social media offer all the evidence anyone needs that the Bulldogs are building momentum off their three-straight Top 10 finishes and record-breaking NFL draft classes. Sanford Stadium was glowing into the night as showcased by scores of posts from young and old, harkening memories of the red-lights debut in Georgia’s 23-17 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 21, 2019.

RELATED: Sentell’s Intel, deep dive into recruiting weekend Of course, it’s what’s inside the stadium that counts most, and Georgia had a guest list that would make most rivals turn an even bright shade of red with envy. Big-name recruits as Gunner Stockton, Kojo Antwi, Oscar Delp and Branson Robinson are in Athens this weekend as a part of their official visits.

There were plenty of others expected to be touring the new $80 million football building as well: De’Nylon Morrissette, Addison Nicholas and Dani Dennis-Sutton just to name a few. It’s a good time to be a Georgia football recruit when one considers the direction of the program, but also, the number of jobs that figure to open up after this season. The Bulldogs are expected to have another loaded NFL draft class in 2022, exceeding this year’s tally (nine) with 12 or more. The new NIL legislation will kick in on July 1, and few programs get the sort of exposure and publicity that Georgia football comes by through its success and geographical location. Atlanta recently ranked as the seventh-largest metropolitan area in the nation with many of the 5.9 million converging from all SEC territories making college football king. There’s a long way to go until the February signing day, but for some of the blue-chippers than plan on early enrollment, it’s a time to get busy before their high school activities begin to gear up.