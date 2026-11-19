Lane Kiffin will find himself in the spotlight once again on Saturday when he leads LSU into Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium.

Kiffin said his Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) have had their College Football Playoff hopes dashed, so “It’s like one of our players said, their dreams ended, let’s go try to end somebody else’s.”

The No. 9-ranked Vols (8-2, 5-2) sit primed for a place in the 12-team CFP field, whether they end up in the SEC Championship Game or not.

But a loss to Kiffin and LSU would prove costly, as there are a pair of one-loss teams ready to move up in the rankings — No. 11 Wake Forest and No. 12 Texas Tech — and then there are three-loss teams on the rise in No. 13 Oregon (7-3), No. 14 Ohio State (7-3).

Kiffin noted it’s LSU’s third-consecutive game against a Top 10-ranked team, coming on the heels of home losses to No. 3 Alabama (31-13) and No. 5 Texas (22-21).

“I can’t imagine a defense in the country that’s playing better than the way they (Tennessee) have been playing,” Kiffin said on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

“They gave 13 points the last two weeks, combined, and when you look at how they play at home, it’s amazing. Alabama is a really good offense and Alabama only had 10 points there.”

Indeed, the Vols have a 26-10 win over the Crimson Tide and have won five of their past six, the sole loss coming at South Carolina, 27-24, on Oct. 24.

Tennessee leads the nation in sacks, averaging 3.9 per game, and is seventh in the nation in scoring defense (14.3 points per game.”

“Probably didn’t think a few years ago facing Tennessee that Josh (Heupel) would become a defensive team,” Kiffin said.

The game certainly stands on its own merit, but the drama of Kiffin returning to Neyland Stadium — where he coached Tennessee to a 7-6 record in 2009 — is expected to trigger drama.

Kiffin left the Vols for the chance to be the head coach at USC, leaving behind a program under NCAA investigation for recruiting improprieties that would lead to penalties that affected the program four years later.

In his previous return to Neyland Stadium, in 2021 as Ole Miss’ head coach, Kiffin had objects hurled at him from a raucous crowd.

Kiffin had the same sort of salty reception from Ole Miss fans this season, returning to coach against a program that he left in the midst of a run to the College Football Playoff.

Kiffin said he hasn’t thought about what his reception might be like in Neyland Stadium this time around, but he’s becoming accustomed to strong crowd reactions.

“We’ve been through so much this year … and some really toxic environments,” Kiffin said. “You’d have thought at Kentucky that we had been the coach and left there, too, the way that it was coming into that stadium ….

“But the Ole Miss thing, and I’m not challenging Tennessee, I don’t think you can… top that. Just the feeling of what that was like, and just the anger and hatred, because it was so recent.”

The cameras will certainly be tuned into the action at Neyland Stadium, on and off the field.

Here are the TV times, channels and lines on games involving SEC teams on Saturday:

Wofford at Ole Miss -49.5, noon, SEC Network-Plus

Pick: Ole Miss 62, Wofford 7

Vanderbilt at Florida -12.5, noon, SEC Network

Pick: Florida 38, Vanderbilt 24

Chattanooga at Alabama -49.5, 2 p.m., SEC Network-Plus

Pick: Alabama 50, Chattanooga 10

Arkansas at Texas -20.5, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Texas 34, Arkansas 10

LSU -1.5 at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: LSU 27, Tennessee 24

Texas A&M at Oklahoma -7.5, 3:45 p.m., ESPN2

Pick: Oklahoma 20, Texas A&M 10

Kentucky at Missouri -5.5, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Pick: Missouri 34, Kentucky 28

Georgia -16.5 at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Pick: Georgia 37, South Carolina 10

Last week 6-2 overall, 6-2 vs. spread

Season: 54-15 overall, 38-31 vs. spread