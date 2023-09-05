DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS -- There was nowhere to go but down for Georgia football after its previous performance, a 65-7 record-breaking blowout victory in the national championship game.

Still, fans of the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs had reason to have some concern when looking at the scoreboard and seeing Georgia holding a 7-0 lead with five minutes left in the first half against FCS UT-Martin.

Here’s the thing: Todd Monken’s play calling would not have made a difference, and neither would Stetson Bennett if he were still playing quarterback rather than sitting incognito in the crowd.

The Bulldogs’ skill position group was thinned and injured in this game, compounding the departures of playmakers Kenny McIntosh, Adonai Mitchell and Darnell Washington.

All-American tight end Brock Bowers played, but UGA was without its top wide receiver, Ladd McConkey (back), and leading returning rusher Daijun Edwards (knee).

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, another starting receiver, was also out due to an “internal issue” that smacked of a one-game suspension.

Some fans might not have realized how think and banged up Georgia was at the time, as even tailback Kendall Milton was slowed with the ball in his hands by a tight hamstring.

So yes, there were a few boos as UGA struggled early in a game that would represent the program’s all-time record 18th-straight victory.

A handful of social media warriors were busy as well, grabbing at the lowest hanging fruit possible, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and quarterback Carson Beck.

Some are still expressing their concerns, even though Beck finished an effective 21-of-31 passing for 294 yards and a TD, in addition to rushing 3 times for 12 yards and a TD.

Flashing back to a 33-0 win in the second game of last season, Bennett was 24-34 for 300 yards and a TD, in addition to rushing 3 times for minus-13 yards and a TD.

The numbers were eerily similar, and that was in Bennett’s third year as a starter with a full supporting cast, while Beck was making his first career start.

The point is, the offensive coordinator and the quarterback were no nearly as impactful in the difference fans saw than the lack of elite playmakers on the field.

