ATHENS -- There was nowhere to go but down for Georgia football after its previous performance, a 65-7 record-breaking blowout victory in the national championship game.

Still, fans of the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs had reason to have some concern when looking at the scoreboard and seeing Georgia holding a 7-0 lead with five minutes left in the first half against FCS UT-Martin.

Here’s the thing: Todd Monken’s play calling would not have made a difference, and neither would Stetson Bennett if he were still playing quarterback rather than sitting incognito in the crowd.