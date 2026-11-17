ATHENS — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is optimistic star quarterback LaNorris Sellers will be playing against Georgia.

“Feel good about him being able to play Saturday,” Beamer said, updating the status entering into the Gamecocks’ game week for No. 1-ranked Georgia, a game the Bulldogs are a 16.5-point favorite to win.

Sellers didn’t play in South Carolina’s 34-6 loss at Arkansas, even though Beamer had listed him as “probable” on the SEC’s availability report.

Beamer made clear that Sellers was available to play, but because he was not at full health — slowed by an ankle injury — he felt back-up Cutter Woods a better option.

“There wasn’t a point in the game where we felt like he gave us the best chance to win,” Beamer said, “because of his ability, one, to step into the throws and throw, and then, certainly, to be able to get himself out of trouble — and have the mobility that he needs to get himself out of trouble — and create when the pocket breaks down.”

A healthier version of Sellers — one that can utilize his running abilities when at full health — is what Beamer and the Gamecocks (6-4, 4-4 SEC) are hopeful of when South Carolina and Georgia (9-1, 7-1) kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart understands why, as he explained in his press conference in Athens on Monday.

“The arm strength, the speed, the talent, the ability to keep eyes downfield, I mean, he looks faster than everybody on the field….,” Smart said on Monday when speaking about Selllers.

“I mean, he’s taking angles away from a couple of the best defenses in the country. I don’t know there’s a more dominant player in terms of college football at what he does, when he does it.”

Beamer explained just how critical Sellers is to his offense.

“LaNorris is a big part of our running game, and we haven’t had him for the last, whatever it would be, six quarters — and that’s (against Arkansas), and then part of the game against A&M where he just couldn’t run like he needed to at times,” Beamer said. “So, his legs are a big part of our run game.

“Running the ball is how we win football games — running the ball and stopping the run — and 98 yards (against Arkansas) isn’t getting it done.”

Sellers ranks second among SEC quarterbacks in total rushing yards behind Auburn’s Byrum Brown (644 yards to 637 yards) despite missing a game, but his 6.1 yards per carry is easily tops among the league’s quarterbacks.

“It’s not like they’re all designed runs,” Smart said. “I mean, there are designed runs, but there’s not a lot. There’s some of them that are just incredible plays. So, a phenomenal talent.

“A lot of credit to their coaching staff, because the time he’s been there, he’s gotten better each and every year.”

Here’s a look at SEC QB rushing statistics:

• Byrum Brown 177 carries, 644 yards, 3.6 ypc

• LaNorris Sellers 104 carries, 637 yards, 6.1 ypc

• Sam Leavitt 98 carries, 337 yards, 3.4 ypc

• Keelon Russell 82 carries, 277 yards, 3.4 ypc

• Trinidad Chambliss 68 carries, 271 yards, 4.0 ypc

• John Mateer 116 carries, 271 yards, 2.3 ypc

• Gunner Stockton 56 carries, 239 yards, 4.3 ypc

• Marcel Reed 80 carries, 206 yards, 2.6 ypc