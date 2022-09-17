Georgia defense rattled South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in 48-7 win

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Georgia defense zeroed in on South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattled on Saturday with devastating efficiency. “We had a thing called ‘Rattle Rattler,” so we rattled him, we were able to contain him,” middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said following Georgia’s 48-7 win over the Gamecocks. “We wanted to play him the same way we played Bo (Nix), make him play for us, things of that nature,” he said. “Don’t let him get outside; we know he has a big arm, don’t let him make those big plays.”

Rattler struck deep only once, connecting on a 46-yard pass to Jaheim Bell with Georgia up 7-0 midway through the first quarter. Two plays later, however, the Bulldogs plan to make Rattler “play for us” was achieved when safety Malaki Starks stepped in front of a pass and returned it 42 yards to South Carolina 43 to set up Georgia’s second touchdown. The talented Rattler, at one point a leading Heisman Trophy candidate at Oklahoma struggled throughout the day, 13-of-25 passing for 118 yards with two interceptions.

This, after Rattler put on an aerial display last Saturday (24-39, 376 yards) that kept the Gamecocks contending with Arkansas before falling 44-30. “We just wanted to continue to keep our eyes on the receivers, get hands on them, and just try to knock off their timing with Spencer Rattler,” Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo said. “We knew our rush would get there at the end of the day, and we just tried to work with each other.”