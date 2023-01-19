Senior Bowl coaching staff addition may add ironic twist to Stetson Bennett’s storybook career

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett might soon be working his way back into headlines for football-related reasons. Bennett is expected to receive a Senior Bowl invite, and should he choose to compete against the likes of TCU quarterback Max Duggan at the annual all-star game, he might have the ideal NFL coach on hand to evaluate him up close. The Senior Bowl confirmed that Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team.

The event in Mobile, Ala., which draws hundreds of NFL personnel, from head coaches to team owners, presidents, general managers and scouts, has shifted to a format that will allow several franchises to have representation on both teams’ coaching staffs. The practices start on Jan. 31 leading up to the game on Feb. 4 at South Alabama’s beautiful Hancock Whitney Stadium. RELATED: Unfiltered story of Stetson Bennett, incredible journey continues Bennett’s next move

Bennett has said he wants to play football as long as he can, and he has worked hard to make that happen to this point. Getsy’s significance at the Senior Bowl where Bennett is concerned is that he operates an offense in Chicago with former Georgia and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields that might fit Bennett’s skill set. UGA coordinator Todd Monken, who created a lot of the success for the Georgia offense with his versatile schemes and brilliant play calling, discussed how the NFL game has changed to benefit smaller, more mobile quarterbacks like Bennett and projected top NFL draft prospect Bryce Young.

“There’s more of the high school game that got to college and the college game that’s in the NFL in terms of spread,” Monken said. “All you’ve got to do is watch the Chiefs and the Dolphins, and you’re seeing spread offense, motion shifts, RPOs,” said Monken, a former record-breaking NFL offensive coordinator himself. “So you’re seeing a lot of that that carries over because that’s what quarterbacks are comfortable with, at least what they’ve done.” Coach Kirby Smart shared many times that Bennett’s mobility was key for the UGA offense. About Justin Fields Smart recruited Fields and did everything he could to keep him at Georgia because of his affinity for mobile quarterbacks. Fields is a former 5-star quarterback and first-round draft pick who set a Chicago Bears franchise record for quarterbacks with more than 1,000 yards rushing last season.