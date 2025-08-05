clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Super Bowl-winning coach hits mark with team message, picks all-time …
Jon Gruden spent some time with the Georgia football team recently, sharing some motivational messages to the players before stirring up the Bulldogs’ fanbase a bit.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart: Gunner Stockton ‘keeps it moving,’ trusts in Georgia football …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart the football player was a byproduct of hard work, process and a bit of being in the right place at the right time.
Mike Griffith
5 reasons Georgia football has championship ceiling in 2025
ATHENS — It’s often been said this offseason that Kirby Smart has a young team with unproven players.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart enters 10th season enjoying ‘young and hungry’ Georgia …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart was back on the microphone while prowling the Georgia football practice fields on Thursday, his words coming out as hot as the blazing sun that hung …
Mike Griffith
Mark Richt weighs in on Georgia coordinator Mike Bobo, one key to …
ATHENS — Georgia football opens fall practice on Thursday looking to answer several questions, not the least of which is the quarterback position.
Mike Griffith
