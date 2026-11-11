ATHENS — Talyn Taylor raced into the end zone with his third touchdown of the night before placing his hands together and putting them to the side of his helmet, tilting his head to wish the Ole Miss fans still in attendance “good night.”

“Being an away game, it definitely feels good sending people home early,” Taylor said of his spontaneous end zone celebration, “and putting them to bed.”

Taylor’s emergence as Georgia’s break-out receiver this season has provided an awakening of sorts for the Bulldogs’ pass game this season.

No doubt, the wide receivers room was the biggest unknown on the team entering the season with six of the top seven pass catchers having exited the program.

Taylor’s 25 catches for 426 yards and 6 touchdowns lead a team that has seen 20 different players catch at least one pass.

“Being a receiver here means a lot, it’s important, we do a lot,” Taylor said. “We fill in the run game, we do a lot of pass game — just because we don’t have the numbers or stats of some other players doesn’t mean we can’t do the same things.

“A lot of that is we have a lot of other weapons on the offense; we have good running backs, good tight ends, we have weapons all over the offense, and that’s part of it.”

Georgia’s pro style offense most often dictates that quarterback Gunner Stockton find the receiver with the most advantageous matchup based on the defensive alignment during his pre-snap read.

Taylor, more and more, is finding himself targeted as his four-catch, 140-yard performance in the 42-7 win at Ole Miss represented his second 100-yard performance of the season, as he had four catches for 110 yards in a 41-13 win over Oklahoma.

“Me and Gunner’s connection has grown a lot since I’v got here,” said Taylor, who missed eight games last season with a broken collarbone. “It will keep growing every day and keep getting better.”

Georgia receiving leaders

• Talyn Taylor 24 catches, 426 yards, 6 TDs

• Craig Dandridge 20 catches, 349 yards, 1 TD

• Sacovie White-Helton 15 catches, 174 yards 1 TD

• London Humphreys 14 catches, 136 yards, 3 TD

• Lawson Luckie 13 catches, 208 yards, 2 TD

• Dwight Phillips 12 catches, 127 yards, 1 TD

• Jaden Reddell 10 catches, 155 yards, 1 TD