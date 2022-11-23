Kirby Smart champions Todd Monken for Broyles Award, ‘he recreates it each and every week’

ATHENS — Old-school defensive coaches don’t always mix well with offensive gurus, but Kirby Smart and Todd Monken have proven a lethal mix to SEC football opposition. Smart heaped great praise on Monken on Tuesday night, championing him for the Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach in the nation. Smart, himself, won the award while at Alabama as a defensive coordinator in 2009. “I can’t think there would be anybody better to win that with what he’s done offensively,” Smart said, “especially with what he’s had to work with.”

Georgia has had only one Broyles Award winner, former defensive coordinator Brian Van Gorden in 2003. Monken’s offense will be on display one more time in Sanford Stadium on Saturday when Georgia plays host to Georgia Tech at noon on Saturday. Offensive coordinators who call plays are typically among the most second-guessed assistants in football, but most all of the Bulldogs’ fans revere Monken, well-aware of how he has been key to Georgia’s rise as an annual national championship contender.

Monken’s creative efficiency is such his quarterbacks have the freedom to check to several runs or passes at the line of scrimmage and change up pass protection and run-blocking leverage. Fans can often see quarterback Stetson Bennett move and adjust receivers and call out changes in protections at the line of scrimmage. Georgia, it seems, most often finds the right plays to shift into thanks to Monken’s scheme and preparations.

“He recreates it each and every week,” Smart said of the Georgia offensive plans. “I think if you polled the coaches he plays against they would be the first to tell you he’s really hard to prepare for because there’s run and pass involved. “And he does it with an NFL style that kids like to play for.” Monken’s scheme and play-calling have enabled Georgia to put up eye-popping numbers without necessarily having the most elite players at key offensive positions. “He’s been incredibly innovative with our offense,” Smart noted. “You think about a guy that’s had one of our best wideouts (A.D. Mitchell) out all year, and running backs banged up. “What he’s done with Stetson, offensively, our numbers speak for themselves — especially when you play in the league we play in, tough and physical week-in and week-out.” Georgia offensive record books Total offense

Record 484.1 ypg (2013) 2022 UGA 496.3 Scoring offense Record 41.3 ppg (2014) 2022 UGA 38.4 Completion pct.