The script doesn’t figure to change much for Georgia next season, and that’s why Gunner Stockton will be the most impactful player on the team next season.

Run the football, set up play-action shots, stop the run and prevent explosive plays will be the game plan, but at the end of the day it will come down to Stockton.

The Bulldogs will only go as far as Stockton takes them, as evidenced this past season.

That’s a good thing when one considers Stockton’s drive and work ethic, and how it rubs off on the team.

The topic of impact players came up during the On the Beat Podcast with Cody Chaffins on Monday night, leading to a ranking of the Georgia players entering into the preseason.

On3 did a “Way-too-early” ranking of the Top 100 players in college football, and the following Georgia players made its list:

• No. 57 Drew Bobo

• No. 68 Earnest Greene lll

• No. 77 KJ Bolden

• No. 91 Gunner Stockton

• No. 94 Raylen Wilson

It’s important to note that spring drills, and the reports and results from them, will most certainly affect how the players will/would be ranked entering summer conditioning and fall drills.

But for now, here’s how the rankings from the show came out:

Number One

MG: QB Gunner Stockton

CC: LB Chris Cole

Number Two

MG: SS KJ Bolden

CC: SS KJ Bolden

Number Three

MG: LB Raylen Wilson

CC: OC Drew Bobo

Number Four

MG: LB Chris Cole

CC: QB Gunner Stockton

Number Five

MG: OC Drew Bobo

CC: RB Nate Frazier

Mike Griffith, 5 more to watch

1. CB Ellis Robinson IV

2. DT Elijah Griffin

3. RB Nate Frazier

4. TE Elyiss Williams

5. FS Khalil Barnes

Cody Chaffins, 5 more to watch

1. LB Raylen Wilson

2. OLB Gabe Harris

3. OT Earnest Greene lll

4. TE Lawson Luckie

5. CB Ellis Robinson IV