Vince Dooley pioneered spring game concept Hugh Freeze pushing 40 years ago, and it’s a good one

ATHENS — Somewhere Vince Dooley is rolling his eyes, but also, nodding his head. There’s nothing “new” about the concept of teams playing one another in spring games, an idea Dooley pitched in the 1980s that new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze recently resurrected. “I just think it would be great for the sport,” Freeze said earlier this month, per AL.com. “I think it’d be awesome.”

Not only would spring football games be awesome, but they are also needed as programs search for ways to generate additional money to pay skyrocketing coaching salaries and help generate NIL funding for players’ Sponsors, donors and season ticket holders can and will only do so much. At some point, part of the solution has to be the coaches and student-athletes doing more to earn it — and that means playing more games.

To some degree that’s already happening with college football on the verge of expanding the season (for some teams) via increasing the playoffs from four teams to 12 teams in 2024. Adding spring football games — rather than teams playing inner-squad scrimmages — simply makes more dollars and sense. Legends remember Vince Dooley: A compilation of memories, stories and thoughts on Georgia icon

Dooley first tabled this notion to the SEC in the 1980s with the idea of getting Alabama and Georgia together for a scrimmage that would have packed either Bryant-Denny or Sanford Stadium. The SEC powerhouse football programs met just six times between 1966 and 1989, robbing the conference of what would have been meaningful and memorable showdowns (another story for another day). Dooley wondered how his great teams would fare against some of those Alabama teams, too, and came across the idea for a scrimmage. “I had the idea,” Dooley once said, “but they didn’t want to hear it.” The idea has been pitched to the SEC league office many times over since then, including by first-ballot College Football Hall of Fame coach Phillip Fulmer around 2000. But perhaps it’s more fitting from someone at Dooley’s alma mater to pick up the idea and run with it.

“I’m going to cry again for the solution,” Freeze said. “The solution is: Allow us to scrimmage somebody on A-Day. Another team. I think everybody would get out of it exactly what they want.” Reason one it makes sense is there’s both a market and a means to monetize it with the streaming technology networks have available. Not only would stadiums fill up — college football fans don’t need too much of an excuse to congregate and travel, as bowl games have shown us for years — but it would also enhance the value of the respective leagues’ television packages. More TV money, more marketing opportunities for NIL partners and more gate revenue all make the concept more likely to be discussed once again at the fast-approaching SEC spring meetings. Taking the spring game concept one step further, split squads would be the way to go to maximize the game weekends. One half of the team plays at home against the select spring game opponent on a Friday, and the other half of the team playing on the road against the spring game opponent on a Saturday.