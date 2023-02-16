Georgia football captain Warren McClendon putting nightmare aside to chase dream

Georgia football team captain Warren McClendon tightened his chin strap and sent a message to the NFL at the Senior Bowl two weeks ago. Chad Reuter’s recent NFL mock draft, reflecting McClendon as a third-round pick -- No. 85 overall, to the Los Angeles Chargers - is an indication that message was well-received. McClendon, less than three weeks removed from a nightmarish crash that killed his teammate Devin Willock and friend Chandler LeCroy, was back on a football field in Mobile, Ala., chasing his dream.

Former Georgia SEC Championship Game MVP D.J. Shockley understood what was at stake, having once competed in the Senior Bowl himself. Shockley impressed and interviewed well enough to get drafted by the Atlanta Falcons where he would have a 4 1/2 year NFL career before launching his successful television and radio career.

Shockley, like the NFL coaches, scouts and general managers on hand, was impressed to see McClendon back on the field competing after such a traumatic event. “The biggest thing is they got to see him up close and personal,” Shockley said, noting the value of annual all-star classic. “They can watch the film, but they get a chance to see how the players study, and how they prepare and how they compete.”

All of the NFL teams were in attendance when McClendon took to the practice field for one-on-one drills against other players who will be selected in the upcoming draft. A sprained knee suffered in the SEC Championship Game against LSU some two months before had led to McClendon's team-high 37-game starting streak getting snapped in the postseason. But McClendon looked healthy enough on the field, showing his athleticism and technique against some of the strongest and fastest edge rushers in college football. Perhaps more importantly, McClendon sounded healthy when he chose to speak to media after the first practice. The Georgia media members on site had spoken with McClendon before the cameras were turned on, making sure it was an interview he was ready to do.

McClendon, surely aware that every NFL team considering drafting him will ask or investigate the tragic accident he was involved in, took the matter of public acknowledgement head on. Indeed, few would have guessed McClendon would take in-person public questions about details of the tragic situation before anyone else in the UGA football program. But, Shockley and NFL teams noted, that's the kind of young man McClendon is. "I was glad that he spoke, and I was like everyone else, curious to see what he wanted to say," Shockley said. "I thought he was open, and I'm glad he got if off his chest. "You could tell he's still hurting."