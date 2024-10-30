ATHENS — Parity has made for a fascinating race in the SEC, but it hasn’t done much to enhance the Heisman Trophy chances of the league’s best players.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has the highest odds among SEC players (per BetMGM), currently sixth in Heisman odds at +4000 (bet 100 to win $4000).

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel is the current Heisman Trophy favorite +225 (bet 100 to win 225), followed by:

• Miami QB Cam Ward (+275)

• Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter (+400).

• Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty (+425)

• Clemson QB Cade Klubnik (+2500)

• Beck, (+4000)

• Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (+5000)

• LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier (+5000)

• Penn State QB Drew Allar (+5000)

• Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (+5000)

It’s not a stretch to say the depth of quality teams in the SEC has taken an effect.

The Heisman Trophy, considered by some the top individual award, is often about putting up numbers and making highlights.

That’s obviously more difficult to do against the sort of higher quality competition found in the SEC.

Beck, after entering the season as the nation’s leading returning passer and Heisman Trophy favorite, according to some sports books, is having a less than a banner season statistically.

But a closer look reveals Georgia has played the 6th-toughest schedule in the nation (Per Sagarin computer rankings) and faced defenses ranked in the top 53 in five of seven games this season.

Beck has also dealt with UGA losing its top two “X” receivers to suspensions (RaRa Thomas, Colbie Young) this season.

This, after losing his top two targets to the NFL (Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey).

Georgia’s current receiving corps, while capable, have had their fair share of drops — five in the 30-15 win over then-No. 1-ranked Texas.

None of the Bulldogs’ current crop of pass catchers have earned first- or second-team All-SEC honors, nor do any project among the Top 100 picks in next year’s NFL draft.

Georgia’s current pass-catching yardage leader, improving senior Arian Smith (29 catches, 444 yards) had just 20 catches in his first three seasons combined.

Further, the Georgia offensive line, while strong, will see its fourth different starting lineup in eight games if Tate Ratledge returns from injury to start against Florida on Saturday.

And yet, Beck has a road win over the No. 1-ranked defense (Texas) and a school-record 459-yard passing outing on his resume this season.

Beck has compiled a 19-2 record as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback since the start of last season with seven wins over Top 20-ranked teams with his only losses coming to Alabama teams ranked No. 8 (27-24, 2023 SEC title game) and No. 4 (41-34).

The Heisman Trophy race is far from over, and history suggest that, should Beck continue his winning ways, there’s a strong likelihood he will at least finish among the finalists when the award is presented in New York City on Dec. 14.

Beck has plenty of chances left to shine for a Georgia team that traditionally grows stronger as seasons progress.

The Bulldogs have yet to play No. 7 Tennessee, No. 19 Ole Miss and another Top 10 (5?) ranked SEC foe should Georgia make the SEC title game for a fourth consecutive season.

Here’s a look at how the quarterbacks currently ranked among the Top 10 in the Heisman Trophy odds compare in key categories:

Season record/ Schedule strength

Gabriel 8-0, 40th

Ward 8-0, 48th

Allar 7-0, 43rd

Beck 6-1, 6th

Klubnik 6-1, 61st

Nussmeier 6-2, 9th

Milroe 6-2, 4th

Dart 6-2, 63rd

Passing yards per game

Ward 343.25

Dart 336.88

Nussmeier 328.38

Gabriel 296.38

Beck 284.71

Klubnik 262.29

Milroe 242.12

Allar 234.2

Passing efficiency

Dart 180.77

Gabriel 174.83

Ward 174.68

Allar 174.61

Klubnik 164.49

Milroe 162.86

Beck 146.36

Nussmeir 143.14