Georgia’s College Football Playoff championship hopes start at the top with Coach Kirby Smart, according to SEC Network analyst Chris Doering.

“Let’s talk about the resume of Kirby Smart,” Doering said, asked why is picking the Bulldogs to win the CFP championship. “Unfortunately he’s going to be overlooked for coach of the year just about every single season because of the expectation and the idea that his recruiting and talent assembly are so much better than everywhere else.

“More people need to talk about the coaching job that he has done this season.”

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea was voted the SEC Coach of the Year by the league’s coaches for a second consecutive season.

Texas was the preseason pick to win the SEC at the league’s annually summer media event with Georgia and Alabama picked to finish second and third.

Doering, who won SEC championships with the Gators in 1993, 1994 and 1995, said the Bulldogs’ evaluation on offense and defense has been impressive.

“I look at how they’ve changed this year with the ability to run the ball more with the quarterback,” Doering said. “(Defensively) they weren’t overwhelming teams with sacks and pressures, they’ve had to do things differently, and Glenn Schumann about a month ago started using linebacker pressures and secondary pressure to create disruptions.”

To Doering’s point, Gunner Stockton has rushed for more yards this season (442 on 116 carries) than former UGA scrambling quarterback Stetson Bennett did in either of his national championship seasons (259 on 56 carries in 2021; 205 on 57 carries in 2022).

Georgia, after having eight sacks through the first eight games, has piled up 12 more in the last five outings.

“This coaching staff has done a really good job of developing young talent and putting them into position to be successful, and changing what they’ve done,” Doering said. “They feel more comfortable playing man coverage now than they did early in the season because of the development of their younger defensive backs

“This is not a team that’s been able to protect their secondary with the pass rush like they have in past years, but yet they’ve found a way to go 11-1 and then win the SEC championship and put themselves in position to get a bye in the playoff.”

Doering said it starts with Smart, who became just the fourth coach in league history to win back-to-back SEC championship games with the 28-7 win over Alabama, and it extends to the coaching staff.

“I just look at the way this team has come along this year,” Doering said, “and that includes the jobs Glenn Schumann and Mike Bobo have done,”