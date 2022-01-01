(3) Georgia
34
Final
11
(2) Michigan
  • (4) Cincinnati
    6
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    27
  • Penn State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (22) Arkansas
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
    (17) Iowa
    Sat, 1/1 on ABC @6:00 ET
    (25) Kentucky
    (7) Ohio State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (10) Utah
  • (6) Baylor
    Sun, 1/2 on ESPN @1:45 AM ET
    (8) Ole Miss
    LSU
    Wed, 1/5 on ESPN @2:00 AM ET
    Kansas State
    North Carolina
    21
    Final
    South Carolina
    38
    Tennessee
    45
    Final
    Purdue
    48
  • (13) Pittsburgh
    21
    Final
    (11) Michigan State
    31
    Wisconsin
    20
    Final
    Arizona State
    13
    (20) Wake Forest
    38
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
    Washington State
    21
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
Begin collecting your souvenirs with the Orange Bowl field edition from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

12/31/21 - Miami Gardens - Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates winning the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

DawgNation

Posted

Now is the perfect time to begin collecting our keepsake sections, special front pages and other mementos to celebrate the University of Georgia’s historic season. Looking for the special section that we distributed on the field and outside the stadium after the Dawgs beat Michigan in the Orange Bowl? You can purchase it for $3 at Circle K, Kroger, Publix, QT, RaceTrac and select Walmart locations throughout the metropolitan area. Copies are also available at ajc.com/dawgsnews through a partnership with That’s Great News. We’re also offering the special section in commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques to display as a keepsake for years to come. If you’re a subscriber, we want to thank you for supporting our journalism. As a way to show our appreciation, a souvenir copy of the section is included in the Sunday newspaper delivered to your home.

