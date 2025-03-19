ATHENS – Oscar Delp admitted his mind wasn’t always where his feet were last season.

Georgia’s top tight end said there were times during the 2024 season that he let this focus drift from football to outside noise, contributing to a drop in expected production.

“Last year, there were times I felt like I had one foot out the door, and I’d just think about things I shouldn’t have been thinking about, and it just kind of hurt me in ways that I didn’t think would happen,” Delp said. “I mean, just listening to the outside noise.

“I kind of struggled with looking at my phone too much when I shouldn’t have been looking at it, and looking at things that people were saying about me and about potential things.”

Delp clarified that he wasn’t necessarily planning on leaving for the NFL, but did recognize his need to refocus on Georgia. He saw those early season struggles subside once he refocused his priorities later in the season.

“I kind of figured it out later on in the year how to really practice and how I should really be leading that room and everything,” Delp said.

The 6-5, 250-pounder added that he wanted to show improvement as a pass-catcher in 2025. Delp’s numbers were actually slightly better when he was playing behind Brock Bowers in 2023 than they were last season.

Delp caught 24 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. He had 21 receptions for 248 yards and four scores in 2024.

Delp’s best statistical performance last season came against Tennessee. He pulled down 4 catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-17 win.

More games like that would certainly help Delp’s NFL Draft stock this time next year, but Delp said that wasn’t the only reason he wanted to come back for his senior year in Athens.

“I don’t want to live with regret, leaving too much on the table,” Delp said. “I know what kind of player I am, what kind of season I can have, and I’m just ready to do that with the guys in this locker room.”

Delp added that turning pro this year would have felt like leaving roommates like Gunner Stockton and center Drew Bobo early.

Fellow veteran tight end Lawson Luckie has seen improvement in Delp’s focus during spring practice. The rising junior is the second-most experienced tight end on Delp’s roster and is competing with Delp for snaps and receptions in 2025.

“Throughout the years since I’ve been here, he’s grown so much as a leader,” Luckie said. “We always knew Oscar could block, Oscar could run, Oscar could catch, but throughout these past years, he’s become so much of a vocal leader and leading by example.”

Delp’s development could also be key for a Bulldog offense with little returning production from last season. Delp is one of two offensive returners to lead their position group statistically last season.

The former five-star recruit will be one of the oldest starters on Georgia’s entire roster this season. He will look to provide more of the poise and leadership that Luckie talked about to improve on some of 2024′s pitfalls.

“I think we just let a lot of things get to our heads as an offense,” Delp said. “I know the kind of players that we have on this team, and I still don’t doubt we have the best offense in the country.

“It just comes down to we’ve got to make plays when they’re coming our way. And I’m very pleased with seeing what everyone’s been doing so far this spring and the kind of the mindset the entire offense and the team has come together with.”