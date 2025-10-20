clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
1 hour ago
How Florida firing Billy Napier impacts Georgia in 2025 and beyond
Kirby Smart has outlasted another Florida coach, as the program elected to move on from Billy Napier on Sunday.
Connor Riley
3 hours ago
How Josh Horton emerged as Georgia’s most impactful defensive transfer
ATHENS — Of the five defensive transfers Georgia brought in this offseason, defensive lineman Josh Horton generated the least amount of buzz.
Connor Riley
3 hours ago
CBS: Kirby Smart ‘best coach on planet,’ but Georgia ‘incredibly …
ATHENS — Georgia football is on the upswing, the team ranked back in the Top 5 after a stirring 43-35 home win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
8 hours ago
Georgia football winners and losers after wild win over Ole Miss
Winner: Mike Bobo
Connor Riley
23 hours ago
AP Poll Top 25 sees Georgia join trio of SEC teams in the top 5
ATHENS — Saturday’s win over Ole Miss was not a traditional Georgia performance under Kirby Smart.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment