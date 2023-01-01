CELEBRATE WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE SOUVENIRS

Where can I find the special section I saw on Saturday night?

The Georgia Bulldogs are the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Champions. It’s not too early to begin collecting your souvenirs from this remarkable season. What better way to savor UGA’s victory over Ohio State?

Early Sunday morning, our first souvenir section – the copy that players held in their hands as they celebrated on the field after their big win – will be available wherever you buy your Sunday copy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

You can also purchase copies of these special editions at ajc.com/dawgsnews. These are printed on newsprint just like the copies sold in retail outlets. You can also buy the special section cover reproduced on commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques so that they can be proudly displayed.

Where I find player posters and more collectibles?

Through a partnership with That’s Great News, we’re also offering some of the posters that we’ve published in the newspaper leading up to the Peach Bowl. And, yes, you can still purchase souvenirs from last year’s national championship. Visit ajc.com/dawgsnews.

Where can I find even more coverage?

It was a nailbiter. A dramatic finish. The kind of game that keeps you pacing for hours.