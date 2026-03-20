When Georgia held its second day of spring practice on Thursday, members of the media were granted a 20-minute window to observe and take still photos of four full periods of the 2026 roster taking shape before our eyes.

DawgNation published an extensive practice report on Thursday afternoon, but we didn’t have a chance to share a thorough overview of what all we saw.

The DawgNation staff fired off more than 3,000 frames worth of action from that practice period. We’ve boiled all of those down into about 75 or so of our best images of the new assistant coaches, new transfers, new true freshmen and also Bulldogs wearing new numbers.

That gallery is embedded at the top of the page and also below.

Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 83 of 83

Elijah Griffin takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 1 of 83

Kirby Smart takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 2 of 83

Dante Dowdell takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 3 of 83

Amaris Williams takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 4 of 83

Isiah Canon takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 5 of 83

Chase Linton takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 6 of 83

Bryson Beaver takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 7 of 83

CJ Wiley takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 8 of 83

Former Georgia WR Kearis Jackson, a new assistant coach, takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 9 of 83

Georgia offensive line coach Phil Rauscher takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 10 of 83

Isiah Canion takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 11 of 83

Khalil Barnes takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 12 of 83

Kaiden Prothro takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 13 of 83

Kaiden Prothro takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 14 of 83

Isiah Canion takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 15 of 83

Kirby Smart takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 16 of 83

Khalil Barnes takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 17 of 83

Jordan Smith takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 18 of 83

Kirby Smart takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 19 of 83

Freshman TE Kaiden Prothro takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 20 of 83

Jae Lamar takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 21 of 83

Isiah Canion takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 22 of 83

Jordan Smith takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 23 of 83

Khamari Brooks takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 24 of 83

Redshirt sophomore TE Jaden Reddell takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 25 of 83

Landon Roldan takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 26 of 83

Lawson Luckie takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 27 of 83

Kirby Smart takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 28 of 83

KJ Bolden and Talyn Taylor take part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 29 of 83

Freshman OL Zykie Helton and new O-line coach Phil Rauscher take part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 30 of 83

Nate Frazier takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 31 of 83

New offensive line coach Phil Rauscher takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 32 of 83

Georgia OLBs coach Larry Knight takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 33 of 83

Freshman TE Lincoln Keyes takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 34 of 83

New UGA assistant Phil Rauscher takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 35 of 83

Redshirt freshman QB Ryan Montgomery takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 36 of 83

True freshman QB Bryson Beaver takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 37 of 83

New offensive line coach Phil Rauscher takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 38 of 83

The Georgia offensive line takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 39 of 83

Ryan Montgomery takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 40 of 83

Ryan Puglisi takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 41 of 83

Ryan Mosley takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 42 of 83

Redshirt freshman WR Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 43 of 83

Sacovie White-Helton takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 44 of 83

Sacovie White-Helton takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 45 of 83

Sacovie White-Helton takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 46 of 83

New UGA line coach Phil Rauscher takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 47 of 83

Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 48 of 83

Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 49 of 83

Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 50 of 83

Freshman DL Valdin Sone takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 51 of 83

Dante Dowdell takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 52 of 83

Demello Jones takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 53 of 83

Dante Dowdell takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 54 of 83

Zykie Helton takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 55 of 83

Dwight Phillips takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 56 of 83

Elyiss Williams takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 57 of 83

Transfer DB Gentry Williams takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 58 of 83

Ethan Barbour takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 59 of 83

Ethan Barbour takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 60 of 83

Ekene Ogboko takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 61 of 83

Gunner Stockton takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 62 of 83

Freshman RB Jae Lamar takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 63 of 83

Elyiss Williams takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 64 of 83

The Georgia offensive line takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 65 of 83

Transfer WR Isiah Canion takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 66 of 83

The Georgia offensive fires out from the chute on the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 67 of 83

Freshman RB Jae Lamar takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 68 of 83

Freshman RB Jae Lamar takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 69 of 83

The Georgia quarterback room takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 70 of 83

Chauncey Bowens takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 71 of 83

Georgia assistant Larry Knight instructs Junior DL Amaris Williams on the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 72 of 83

Freshman DB Jordan Smith takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 73 of 83

CJ Wiley takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 74 of 83

Freshman WR Craig Dandridge takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 75 of 83

CJ Wiley takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 76 of 83

Jeremy Bell takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 77 of 83

London Humpheys takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 78 of 83

Freshman TE Lincoln Keyes takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 79 of 83

Freshman TE Brayden Fogle takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 80 of 83

London Humphreys takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 81 of 83

Nasir Johnson takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 82 of 83

Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 83 of 83

Elijah Griffin takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) Photographer: DawgNation staff photos 1 of 83

What should DawgNation be looking for in this collection of images? Here’s a teaser:

Sophomore DT Elijah Griffin has added another layer of weight room and strength and conditioning to his frame. If there were such a thing as an All-UGA “First off the Bus” team, he’d be on it.

He’d have plenty of company. There are some head-turning images of several Bulldogs in the photo gallery from the likes of new transfer WR Isiah Canion, OT Juan Gaston Jr., OT Jahzare Jackson, DL Nasir Johnson, TE Elyiss Williams and transfer DE Aramis Williams, among several others.

Starting QB Gunner Stockton wasn’t limited in Thursday’s practice, but he was wearing a black compression sleeve on his leg during the media viewing period.

With Gaston spending time at both guard and tackle during the media viewing, it appeared the first-time offensive line looked to be (from left to right tackle) Earnest Greene III, Dontrell Glover, Malachi Toliver, Gaston, and Jackson. Returning starting center Drew Bobo is out for spring practice, recovering from the season-ending injury he suffered against Georgia Tech.

DawgNation captured its first images of new assistant coaches Larry Knight (EDGEs) and Phil Rausher (OL) working with the team. Knight is a new member of the staff. Rauscher was an analyst with the team last season.

There were several Bulldogs we would place in the “Transformers” category, referring to players who have undergone a body transformation after their first full year in the Georgia strength and conditioning program. Elyiss Williams would be one of those players, but a lot of those guys are in Knight’s EDGE room. Isaiah Gibson, Darren Ikinnagbon and Chase Linton all seemed to have leveled up and added muscle mass and good weight for their second seasons as Dawgs.

The first spring practice images of former 5-star OT Ekene Ogboko and many members of the Class of 2026 are included in the gallery. Ogboko was the only 5-star that Georgia signed in the last cycle. Ogboko, along with several other true freshmen, is featured in the gallery. The other freshmen DawgNation captured images of are Bryson Beaver, Khamari Brooks, Craig Dandridge, Brayden Fogle, Zykie Helton, Lincoln Keyes, Jae Lamar, Ryan Mosley, Kaiden Prothro, Jordan Smith, and Valdin Sone.

Transfer DB Gentry Williams was working in a black jersey during Thursday’s practice. That’s typically a non-contact designation for either a QB or a player working his way back from an injury. It isn’t enough to keep them from practicing, but it is called upon to help them prevent reinjury.

Former UGA receiver Kearis Jackson is now working with the team as an assistant coach after a brief NFL career.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, KJ Jackson, Kemon Spell and Donte’ Wright.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below