When Georgia held its second day of spring practice on Thursday, members of the media were granted a 20-minute window to observe and take still photos of four full periods of the 2026 roster taking shape before our eyes.

DawgNation published an extensive practice report on Thursday afternoon, but we didn’t have a chance to share a thorough overview of what all we saw.

The DawgNation staff fired off more than 3,000 frames worth of action from that practice period. We’ve boiled all of those down into about 75 or so of our best images of the new assistant coaches, new transfers, new true freshmen and also Bulldogs wearing new numbers.

That gallery is embedded at the top of the page and also below.

  • Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
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  • Kirby Smart takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Dante Dowdell takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Amaris Williams takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Isiah Canon takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Chase Linton takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Bryson Beaver takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • CJ Wiley takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Former Georgia WR Kearis Jackson, a new assistant coach, takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Georgia offensive line coach Phil Rauscher takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Isiah Canion takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Khalil Barnes takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Kaiden Prothro takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Kaiden Prothro takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Isiah Canion takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Kirby Smart takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Khalil Barnes takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Jordan Smith takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Kirby Smart takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Freshman TE Kaiden Prothro takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Jae Lamar takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Isiah Canion takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Jordan Smith takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Khamari Brooks takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Redshirt sophomore TE Jaden Reddell takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Landon Roldan takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Lawson Luckie takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Kirby Smart takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • KJ Bolden and Talyn Taylor take part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Freshman OL Zykie Helton and new O-line coach Phil Rauscher take part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Nate Frazier takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • New offensive line coach Phil Rauscher takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Georgia OLBs coach Larry Knight takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Freshman TE Lincoln Keyes takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • New UGA assistant Phil Rauscher takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Redshirt freshman QB Ryan Montgomery takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • True freshman QB Bryson Beaver takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • New offensive line coach Phil Rauscher takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • The Georgia offensive line takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Ryan Montgomery takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Ryan Puglisi takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Ryan Mosley takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Redshirt freshman WR Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Sacovie White-Helton takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Sacovie White-Helton takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Sacovie White-Helton takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • New UGA line coach Phil Rauscher takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Freshman DL Valdin Sone takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Dante Dowdell takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Demello Jones takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Dante Dowdell takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Zykie Helton takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Dwight Phillips takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Elyiss Williams takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Transfer DB Gentry Williams takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Ethan Barbour takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Ethan Barbour takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Ekene Ogboko takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Gunner Stockton takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Freshman RB Jae Lamar takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Elyiss Williams takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • The Georgia offensive line takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Transfer WR Isiah Canion takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • The Georgia offensive fires out from the chute on the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Freshman RB Jae Lamar takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Freshman RB Jae Lamar takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • The Georgia quarterback room takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Chauncey Bowens takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Georgia assistant Larry Knight instructs Junior DL Amaris Williams on the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Freshman DB Jordan Smith takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • CJ Wiley takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)
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  • Freshman WR Craig Dandridge takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
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  • CJ Wiley takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
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  • Jeremy Bell takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
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  • London Humpheys takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
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  • Freshman TE Lincoln Keyes takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
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  • Freshman TE Brayden Fogle takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
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  • London Humphreys takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
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  • Nasir Johnson takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
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  • Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
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What should DawgNation be looking for in this collection of images? Here’s a teaser:

  • Sophomore DT Elijah Griffin has added another layer of weight room and strength and conditioning to his frame. If there were such a thing as an All-UGA “First off the Bus” team, he’d be on it.

  • He’d have plenty of company. There are some head-turning images of several Bulldogs in the photo gallery from the likes of new transfer WR Isiah Canion, OT Juan Gaston Jr., OT Jahzare Jackson, DL Nasir Johnson, TE Elyiss Williams and transfer DE Aramis Williams, among several others.

  • Starting QB Gunner Stockton wasn’t limited in Thursday’s practice, but he was wearing a black compression sleeve on his leg during the media viewing period.

  • With Gaston spending time at both guard and tackle during the media viewing, it appeared the first-time offensive line looked to be (from left to right tackle) Earnest Greene III, Dontrell Glover, Malachi Toliver, Gaston, and Jackson. Returning starting center Drew Bobo is out for spring practice, recovering from the season-ending injury he suffered against Georgia Tech.

  • DawgNation captured its first images of new assistant coaches Larry Knight (EDGEs) and Phil Rausher (OL) working with the team. Knight is a new member of the staff. Rauscher was an analyst with the team last season.

  • There were several Bulldogs we would place in the “Transformers” category, referring to players who have undergone a body transformation after their first full year in the Georgia strength and conditioning program. Elyiss Williams would be one of those players, but a lot of those guys are in Knight’s EDGE room. Isaiah Gibson, Darren Ikinnagbon and Chase Linton all seemed to have leveled up and added muscle mass and good weight for their second seasons as Dawgs.

  • The first spring practice images of former 5-star OT Ekene Ogboko and many members of the Class of 2026 are included in the gallery. Ogboko was the only 5-star that Georgia signed in the last cycle. Ogboko, along with several other true freshmen, is featured in the gallery. The other freshmen DawgNation captured images of are Bryson Beaver, Khamari Brooks, Craig Dandridge, Brayden Fogle, Zykie Helton, Lincoln Keyes, Jae Lamar, Ryan Mosley, Kaiden Prothro, Jordan Smith, and Valdin Sone.

  • Transfer DB Gentry Williams was working in a black jersey during Thursday’s practice. That’s typically a non-contact designation for either a QB or a player working his way back from an injury. It isn’t enough to keep them from practicing, but it is called upon to help them prevent reinjury.

  • Former UGA receiver Kearis Jackson is now working with the team as an assistant coach after a brief NFL career.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, KJ Jackson, Kemon Spell and Donte’ Wright.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below