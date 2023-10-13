ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart chases perfection, regardless of the player or position as Carson Beck well knows.

That will most certainly be the case when No. 1 Georgia takes the field at noon on Saturday against Vanderbilt as UGA looks to maintain momentum generated in its 51-13 win over Kentucky,

Beck was 28-of-5 passing for ac career-high 389 yards with 4 touchdowns in the victory, also rushing twice for 7 yards.

Beck leads the SEC in pass completions and attempts and ranks second in passing yardage and completion percentage while being sacked less than any current league starter.

Smart, however, noted Beck’s miscues in the evaluation of his quarterback last week.

The Georgia staff monitors every player closely, and Smart has said more than once that Beck has mental lapses in each game that could prove more costly when the Bulldogs face more formidable competition.

To date, No. 24 Kentucky is the only ranked opponent Georgia has faced. The Bulldogs had to come from 10 points down to defeat Auburn and South Carolina, two teams with losing records in SEC play.

“The one or two plays a game that he puts us at risk,” Smart said, “removing that is the most critical thing in his decision making.”

Indeed, as good as Beck’s performance was against Kentucky, he also threw a careless interception on UGA’s first possession of the second half that was returned 48 yards and set up the Wildcats’ second touchdown.

Smart used to out former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett for such mistakes, calling them “boneheaded.”

Smart, it seems, is much more sensitive in his criticism of Beck.

Still, the fourth-year junior quarterback is aware of Smart’s complaints, including him wanting to see better and more mobility.

“Getting in and out of the pocket,” Smart said, asked this week where he wants to see Beck improve. “Decisions when to tuck it down and run versus stand in and throw.

“Some designed runs probably wouldn’t hurt him and running red area things that he can do. He’s a good athlete.”

No doubt, Beck was a standout basketball and baseball player who also showed running skills in high school.

Georgia backup quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are both noted to be better runners that Beck and could be red zone options should the staff go in that direction.

Vanderbilt wouldn’t seem to present enough of a challenge for UGA to display such a package.

It would, however, seem likely that Vandagriff will get quality snaps one the Bulldogs have a substantial lead as Smart has said he would make sure to have his backups ready.

Vandagriff, with 38 snaps through six games, has gotten less work than any other second-team player on the team at any offensive position.