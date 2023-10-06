ATHENS — Brock Bowers’ nationally-televised, highlight-friendly performance sent shockwaves through the NFL as well as college football last Saturday.

ESPN NFL analyst Matt Miller was among many who took note and reached out to an AFC scout who had an interesting — and telling question: “Bowers or any tight end drafted in the last five years?”

Miller said he’s taking Bowers over the pack — much to the chagrin of Kyle Pitts’ fans — for a number of reasons.

“I’m taking Bowers, given his run-after-catch ability, toughness and knack for finding space to operate,” Miller penned. “Whatever you do, NFL teams, do not let Bowers fall into the hands of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Or Baltimore Ravens OC Todd Monken, who helped create Georgia’s Offensive Frankenstein, without whom the Bulldogs would not have beaten Auburn nor likely won either of their two national championships.

Kentucky coach and defensive guru Mark Stoops has zeroed in on Bowers, as every opposing coaching staff does, with hopes of containing him.

“I think Brock is going to get his …. it’s kind of like going up against Michael Jordan or someone like that, " Stoops said. “You know they’re going to get theirs.”

The question is when does Bowers get his catches, and for how many yards?

Stopping Bowers will be among Kentucky’s top priorities, and it was something the Wildcats managed to do — with the help of a cold, stiff wind — last season.

Bowers had only 2 catches for 10 yards against Kentucky last season in Lexington, as national champion Georgia shut out a Wildcats’ team led by first-round NFL Draft pick Will Levis for three quarters en route to a 16-6 win.

Temperatures at kickoff are expected to be around 70 degrees on Sanford Stadium on Saturday night, but new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will need to find creative ways to keep Bowers involved.

Georgia’s skill position players have dropped off from a season ago, with former stars Kenny McIntosh, Darnell Washington and Adonai Mitchell no longer on the roster.

The Bulldogs hope to get a healthy version of tailback Kendall Milton (knee), but there are no more guarantees there than there are top perimeter threat Ladd McConkey (back) will be off the pitch count that limited him last week.

Bowers, who converted third down plays running and receiving last season, must be moved around like last season.

Indeed, TCU team captain and NFL Draft pick Dee Winters shared how the Horned Frogs simply couldn’t get lined up as planned in their 65-7 loss to UGA in the national title game because of all the shifts and motions involving Bowers.

“It was the motions that discombobulated our secondary and got them confused,” Winters told DawgNation at the Senior Bowl last January.

“That scheme, having Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington as tight ends, and being able to move them like wideouts and slots, that was tremendous for them,” Winters said. “Our guys had never really covered guys like that in the slot.... It was definitely the tight ends that dominated the game.”

The Georgia tight ends will once again be something to watch, for opposing coaches, fans and NFL scouts.