Kirby Smart: Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff impressing in practice, notes scout teammers

ATHENS — Kirby Smart reiterated that Carson Beck is Georgia’s No. 2 quarterback on Tuesday night, but it’s clear the head coach has not forgotten about Brock Vandagriff. Vandagriff, the athletic, rifle-armed quarterback from just outside of Athens, has been opening eyes working on the scout team. “I would say Brock Vandagriff has been doing a really good job on the scout team,” Smart said on Tuesday. “He gives us a really good look and does a really great job.”

Vandagriff does indeed have the same sort of arm strength as Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who was 19-of-37 passing for 178 yards with an interception in Georgia’s 10-3 win over the Tigers. Vandagriff looked sharp in his limited work in the G-Day Game, completing 6 of 9 passes for 47 yards, showing great mobility and a strong arm. Vandagriff spent time in the offseason growing more familiar with the playbook and the terminology, but there wasn’t much time for competition in fall drills.

Current starter JT Daniels famously honed his craft on the scout team last season, working there until taking over as the starting quarterback the final four games of last season. Smart said Beck’s not the only quarterback to get quality reps. “Stetson still gets some reps from time to time, but he’s got a lot of bank reps so we ask him to do a lot of things mentally to be prepared and ready to go.” Other scout standouts