David Pollack: ‘Streaky’ Georgia offense could be tested by Ohio State
ATHENS — David Pollack said Georgia is the best team in college football, but there’s an element to the Bulldogs’ offense that he has picked up on.
“When you’ve watched them this year, I do think their offense has a tendency to get streaky,” Pollack said on the Crain & Company Podcast.
“You’ll see them go through some spurts where they’re not as dialed in.”
Georgia could need its “A” game when it plays Ohio State at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Pollack will be on hand, as he’s one of the hosts of College GameDay, which will be set up at the game site.
To Pollack’s point, quarterback Stetson Bennett had a rough stretch during the second half of the season, throwing five interceptions over a four-game span before getting back on track in the 50-30 SEC title game win over LSU.