Georgia football starts fall drills amid restrictions, Alabama returning to 2020 COVID protocols for 6 weeks

ATHENS — Alabama football is returning to 2020 COVID protocols for at least the next six weeks, and there will be restrictions at Georgia to some extent, as well. The Bulldogs hold their “media day” on Friday, and it will be via a Zoom call rather than in person. Athens Clarke-County, where the University of Georgia is located, issued a mask mandate on Tuesday. More information on how and to what extent Georgia will apply COVID protocol is expected when Kirby Smart speaks to the media.

The Bulldogs players checked into the Conference Center on campus on Thursday and will stay there the early portion of fall camp. RELATED: Florida checks into hotel, Mullen confident team will reach threshold Commissioner Greg Sankey said at SEC Media Days that only six of the league’s 14 teams had reached the 80-percent vaccination threshold rate.

“That number needs to grow and grow rapidly,” said Sankey, later adding there will be no postponements this season. Alabama is the least fully-vaccinated state in the union (34 percent), while Georgia does not have a much higher rate (38 percent), according to the most recent statistics. Saban, speaking at an event celebrating his children’s foundation on Thursday, indicated the Tide won’t be taking any chances amid a recent outbreak in Tuscaloosa, per an AL.com story.

“We’re still going to be very cautious indoors and meetings and so forth on trying not to have an issue with the COVID,” said Saban, who shared at SEC Media Days that more than 85 percent of his team was vaccinated. Saban said on Thursday Alabama would be returning to the same protocols it used in the 2020 season for at least the next six weeks, per AL.com. Kirby Smart said more than 85 percent of his Georgia football team is vaccinated, too, but the Bulldogs are sure to take precautions not wanting to lose any players for the Sept. 4 opening game against Clemson. A capacity crowd is expected at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., to see the Bulldogs and Tigers play. Alabama plans on a capacity crowd at its home-opening game on Sept. 11 abasing Mercer, too, but Saban seemed less certain. “We’re hoping to be able to have full capacity in the stadium,” Saban said Thursday. “I’m hoping more and more people will get vaccinated so we’ll have the opportunity to do that. I know it means a lot to our players.”

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh echoed that sentiment during a taping for the KM Squared Show he does with Kendall Milton. “It’s important so we can all be together in team meetings, and we can all be together working out in groups,” McIntosh said, asked about the priority UGA has placed on its players being vaccinated. “Being vaccinated isn’t just helping us in the facility, but also when school starts.” Alabama and Georgia begin classes on Aug. 18. Milton, a freshman last season, shared some of the challenges and frustrations of the 2020 protocol. “The hardest thing was we had to wake up three days a week way earlier than normal, and (just) knowing we have to go to the facility and get tested, and then go back home,” Milton said.