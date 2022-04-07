Creative Kirby Smart helping Georgia football through spring ‘growing pains’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s take on scrimmage was telling, in the sense that it’s obvious the seventh-year Georgia football coach likes the make-up and attitude of his team. Smart said at the start of spring drills this is his favorite time of year, as he gets more time to teach players with the three practices a week spread out.

“You need to teach, learn, get them reps,” Smart said. “It’s so valuable to get young players reps in the spring. They learn from mistakes. They have to make a mistake a certain amount of times to get it, and we’re going through those growing pains right now.” The Bulldogs have five spring practices left, including the second scrimmage of the spring this Saturday and the annual G-Day Game at 1 p.m. on April 16 at Sanford Stadium. Smart, as encouraged as he has been by the effort and buy-in, knows Georgia will have a challenge on its hands if it is to grow into the team it had last season. RELATED: Special delivery, Kirby Smart talks quarterbacks, Scrimmage One It’s probably too much to ask, in reality, when one considers 14 players were invited to the NFL Combine, and players like John Fitzpatrick, Adam Anderson and Julian Rochester would have or could have been if not for external circumstances. That’s a lot of talent and experience to replace in an SEC East Division that, through the power of the one-time transfer, has closed the gap on the Bulldogs.

Smart knows the competition will be tough, right from the jump with Georgia opening the season against Oregon on Sept. 3 in Atlanta That’s why he’ll continue to push and pull, as much as he likes this team, and demand more day by day. “…. we’re just not where we need to be,” Smart was saying, recapping the first scrimmage. “We don’t have the depth at some positions, but the guys are fighting.” The injuries, Smart said, have taken a toll with players like Brock Bowers, Tate Ratledge, Smael Mondon and Tykee Smith out. Still, Smart is working to keep as many players as possible engaged, so they can be that much more prepared once healthy again. “We’re trying to find innovative creative ways to keep them involved,” Smart explained. “Scripts on the practice field. Walk-throughs for them; give them reps. Give a hurt guy reps against a hurt guy because there’s a good chance they don’t hurt each other.

UGA News