Georgia football G-Day injury updates: 1 of 4 returning team captains surprise scratch
ATHENS — Warren Ericson, one of the four returning team captains for the Georgia football team, is expected to sit out the G-Day Game.
Ericson was spotted in a protective walking boot, indicating a foot injury that will prevent him from being ready for the 1 p.m. kickoff (TV: ESPN2).
UGA’s other returning team captains, Kearis Jackson, Christopher Smith and Nolan Smith, are all cleared to play.
Speedy Georgia receiver Arian Smith is wearing a non-contact jersey, indicating he may take reps but in a limited capacity.
Freshman receiver C.J. Smith, who along with Arian Smith and Kelee Ringo is among the fastest players on the team, is wearing a knee brace.
Other notable players who could be limited or held out include:
TE Brock Bowers
LB Robert Beal
LB Smael Mondon
LB Rian Davis
TE Darnell Washington
DB Tykee Smith
