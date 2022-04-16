Georgia football G-Day injury updates: 1 of 4 returning team captains surprise scratch

Georgia football has added signage at Sanford Stadium commemorating the 2021 CFP Championship Season. Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
ATHENS — Warren Ericson, one of the four returning team captains for the Georgia football team, is expected to sit out the G-Day Game.

Ericson was spotted in a protective walking boot, indicating a foot injury that will prevent him from being ready for the 1 p.m. kickoff (TV: ESPN2).

UGA’s other returning team captains, Kearis Jackson, Christopher Smith and Nolan Smith, are all cleared to play.

Speedy Georgia receiver Arian Smith is wearing a non-contact jersey, indicating he may take reps but in a limited capacity.

Freshman receiver C.J. Smith, who along with Arian Smith and Kelee Ringo is among the fastest players on the team, is wearing a knee brace.

Other notable players who could be limited or held out include:

TE Brock Bowers

LB Robert Beal

LB Smael Mondon

LB Rian Davis

TE Darnell Washington

DB Tykee Smith

