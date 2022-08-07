Georgia football practice observations: Kirby Smart, Todd Monken not holding back in coaching Georgia freshmen

The Georgia Bulldogs held their fourth practice of fall camp with some action in shoulder pads on Sunday afternoon. And while it’s still early on in the relative season, you would not have guessed it based on the reactions of head coach Kirby Smart or offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The two Georgia coaches were very vocal in calling out a player’s efforts or miscues. Smart’s voice is amplified via a speaker, so there’s no hiding from the head coach. Freshman defensive backs Jaheim Singletary and Julian Humphrey learned this on Sunday, with the coach both demanding both players to be more physical in a drill with the Georgia cornerbacks. Smart made a comment about how Singletary, who Smart referred to as Silm, is going to have to get his weight up to 190 pounds so that he can possess the necessary strength to play at an SEC level.

Singletary was a 5-star signee out of Jacksonville, Fla., and will he is on the slimmer side, he does have the length and raw tools of a promising cornerback. Humphrey was a top-100 overall signee out of Houston. The latter responded to Smart’s coaching by hitting so hard that his helmet popped off. “We will need those guys to be core special teams players,” Smart said of the Georgia freshman defensive backs on Thursday. “We will need those guys to be ready to play in the case of, you know, injuries, targetings or whatever may be there. But we’ve got to get them ready by how we prepare in this training camp. And I’m excited about all those guys.” Offensively, Monken gave freshman quarterback Gunner Stockton some instruction during a passing drill on air. Stockon threw a ball over the top to a receiver. Monken let Stockton know that the throw has to be just over the defender’s ear, as opposed to lobbing it up there. Unlike Singletary and Humphrey, Stockton was with the team in the spring as he was an early enrollee.