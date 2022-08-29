Georgia football practice report: Todd Hartley pushing Arik Gilbert hard ahead of Oregon opener

“He has to be able to sustain,” Kirby Smart previously said about Gilbert. “He’s developing as a special teams player also—it’s something he has not done as much before. I’m always a lot more concerned with Arik’s well-being mentally than his well-being just on knowing assignments and what to do, and that’s the most important thing is that he feels comfortable with our team and can help us.”

Gilbert was being pushed hard at practice, with Todd Hartley and Mike Bobo both encouraging Gilbert to finish hard during a drill, which he appeared to do. It was interesting to note that in said drill, Gilbert was working behind not only Bowers and Washington but Oscar Delp as well. It speaks to the riches Georgia has at tight end to have some like Gilbert as a luxury.

Georgia was working in full pads today, something it usually reserved until Tuesday of game week. But it’s important to remember Georgia began working on Oregon prep last week, so the Bulldogs are a little ahead of schedule compared to where they normally would be.