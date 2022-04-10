Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in control of Scrimmage Two, elevates pass game

Bennett, a 24-year-old, sixth-year senior, had the sort of veteran presence once might expect according to those who had a chance to watch scrimmage.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had another strong outing in the Bulldogs’ second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

“He is much more confident, he makes a lot of plays, he made a lot of plays in the scrimmage the other day,” Smart said last week. “He is tough. He is allusive. He plays really hard. He is what you want in your program. Every play he gives you everything he’s got.”

Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff continue to compete for the No. 2 quarterback job in a race that looks to be tightening up heading into the G-Day Game at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

The Georgia offense has definitely been building momentum this spring, in part because the quarterbacks can’t be hit and the defense is reloading.

But also, it’s the third year with offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and Bennett’s third year under center.

“I think a big part of the offense is having an identity, believing in who you are, don’t try and force your players into that, being strong where you are strong and improving your weaknesses,” Smart said. “But (Monken) knows what he wants to do, he knows package plays that work well together.”

The annual spring scrimmage will be the first time Georgia fans get to see the reloaded version of the Bulldogs, with some 16 players off the 2021 team expected to be in NFL camps this summer.