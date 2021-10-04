Georgia football practice observations: Dominick Blaylock, George Pickens trending in opposite directions

ATHENS — Georgia football practice opened up on Monday, revealing a No. 2-ranked team filled with players in transition. There was the good news of players looking good coming out of injury breaks, with tight end Darnell Washington looking closer to 100 percent running drills and receiver Kearis Jackson wearing a wrap instead of the knee brace that has been slowing him down. Receiver George Pickens is still wearing a knee brace but it doesn’t look like it is slowing him down. Pickens made sharp cuts during skeleton pass drills at the start of practice.

Defensive back Tykee Smith, who like Washington underwent foot surgery in August, was spotted taking a rep against Washington during the brief viewing period, as well. Then there was the expected news that quarterback JT Daniels would be going through practice but not doing any throwing. RELATED: Kirby Smart’s plan for injured JT Daniels, and why Stetston Bennett almost left

There was no new updates on receivers Arian Smith (shin) or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle), as they were not seen during the limited viewing window. The most disappointing thing was seeing how limited Dominick Blaylock appears to still be. Blaylock ran a route with his left leg heavily wrapped — he’s battling a hamstring after returning from more than a year off after tearing his ACL a second time. Blaylock walked gingerly off the field after the rep and sought out a trainer, removing himself from the team drill to take counsel.

The team was practicing both inside and outside. Coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs were limiting their work on the outside field on days when it rains, like Monday, because it’s their only operable grass field and they don’t want to tear it up. Georgia football injury report TE Darnell Washington, foot, probable WR Kearis Jackson, knee, probable QB JT Daniels, lat, questionable

DB Tykee Smith, foot, questionable WR Arian Smith, shin, questionable WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, ankle, questionable WR Dominick Blaylock, hamstring, doubtful DT Julian Rochester, knee, out WR George Pickens, knee, out