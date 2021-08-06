WATCH Kirby Smart: Georgia ‘closing the gap’ on explosive offenses at LSU, Alabama

ATHENS — Kirby Smart says Georgia is closing the gap on when it comes to featuring explosive skill position players, but it’s premature to put the Bulldogs on the same level as LSU or Alabama. “I know LSU had two first-round receivers on the team that we played (2019),” Smart said referring to Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. “I know they had a first-round back … and first overall quarterback. “I think Alabama had four first-rounders,” Smart said referring to four Tide receivers selected in the past two NFL drafts. “I know they had them in separate years.”

“But I don’t know if have four first rounders at wide-out.” Georgia opens fall camp on Friday with second-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken looking for ways to squeeze every bit of juice out of JT Daniels’ arm and into the hands of dynamic playmakers. WATCH: Jordan Rodgers predicts monster season for JT Daniels

Two of the Bulldogs’ top-rated receivers, George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock, remain on the mend with ACL injuries. Another, Kearis Jackson, is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery entering fall camp. But Daniels will have plenty of other exciting targets to throw to in the form of Jermaine Burton, Adonai Mitchell, Arik Gilbert, Arian Smith, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Justin Robinson at receiver, and tight ends Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers and John FitzPatrick at tight end. “I do know that having skill players that can light up the scoreboard and score points is certainly critical,” Smart said. “I think that we have been able to close the gap in that if the standard was Alabama or LSU.