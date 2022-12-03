Super Bowl champ breaks down SEC title game: ‘Georgia looks so much more deadly’

ATLANTA — Super Bowl champion and former Alabama star Roman Harper thinks Georgia’s game plan for the SEC Championship Game is pretty direct. “For Georgia, it’s going to be about balance and just running the football,” Harper, now an SEC Network analyst, said on Friday at the Georgia World Congress Center. WATCH: SEC legend Tim Tebow gives keys for Georgia-LSU game

“We’ve seen the games LSU has lost this year, all of their opponents have rushed for 200-plus yards so if you get the ground game going, that’s going to be a formula that wins.” Bulldogs’ tailback Kenny McIntosh has been on a tear of late, totaling 171 yards (143 rushing) in the 16-6 win over Kentucky and another 182 yards (86 rushing on 12 carries) in leading Georgia over Georgia Tech. Kirby Smart’s No. 1-ranked program will look to put away the No. 14-ranked Tigers early in the 4 p.m. game (TV: CBS) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RELATED: How Brian Kelly rebuilt LSU so quickly into a championship contender “When Georgia has had close games, it’s because they turned the ball over, they haven’t played well or started off fast,” Harper noted. “So if you get a fast start by LSU, you come out smoking hot early, and now Georgia has to throw the football and can’t play the game and win the game on their terms. “That’s what Georgia has done so well the last two years: they come out, they punch teams early, and then they run the ball and they just choke you out.”

Harper explained that LSU is most dangerous when offenses are in passing situations. RELATED: Georgia captain intent on improving lagging TD ratio in red zone “LSU, what they like to do up front is use their pass rushers as pass rushers, so when all the sudden they have to defend against the run, they are not as deadly and it slows down the pass rush,” Harper said. “So, that’s what you have to do, and understand Stetson Bennett must take care of the football,” he said. “Sometimes this year it seems like he’s gotten bored, and he wants to make a play so bad he just forces it, and he has to stay away from that.” The Georgia defense, meanwhile, must contain elusive LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. “He’s the catalyst that makes it all go, and I’m a little concerned with the injury to his lower body,” Harper said, referencing the sprained ankle Daniels suffered last week.