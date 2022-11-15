Georgia offense gains national attention, elite OC Todd Monken, QB Stetson Bennett and O-Line recognized

ATHENS — Elite defense has become a staple at Georgia under Kirby Smart, but the Bulldogs’ offense is getting some positive attention, too. Coordinator Todd Monken, quarterback Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offensive line are among the names being mentioned for prestigious individual awards. Smart has stressed his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs be focused on an upset-minded Kentucky team they will face at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, even while Georgia has already clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game against LSU at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3.

RELATED: Inside the championship mindset of Kirby Smart Monken, one of eight SEC assistants nominated for the Broyles Award, should have won that award last season after the job he did transforming the Georgia offense in the middle of the season. The Bulldogs have set pass efficiency records the past two seasons and it hasn’t mattered who was at quarterback.

Georgia shifted from a spread attack with Air Raid principles to more of a balanced RPO play-action shot-play team once starter JT Daniels was injured and Stetson Bennett took over at quarterback. Bennett improved each week to the extent he won Offensive MVP honors in the Orange Bowl and the CFP Championship Game. Georgia beat Michigan in the Orange Bowl by a 34-11 count, which was notable because Wolverines’ offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was selected for the Broyles Award.

RELATED: How Kirby Smart is making sure his assistant coaches are paid top dollar Michigan’s offensive line was also handed a big trophy — the Joe Moore Award — for being selected as the best O-Line in the nation. Georgia players were motivated to see their 2021 assistant coach nominee (Dan Lanning) and offensive line get snubbed and put a physical beating on the Wolverines. Georgia led 34-3 and held the Michigan offense to only 209 yards of total offense before subbing freely in the fourth quarter Bennett, who starred that night in Miami Gardens with 313 yards and 3 touchdowns on 20-of-30 passing, improved his mechanics the past offseason and is the No. 2 passer in the SEC with 2,895 yards. Bennett, for a second straight season, was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award on Tuesday.