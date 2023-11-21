ATHENS — Complacency does not exist in the Georgia football locker room simply because it can’t.

At least, that’s how UGA safety Javon Bullard explained things when asked how the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs don’t fall into the trap of overlooking Georgia Tech in the 7:30 p.m. game on Saturday.

“You guys read the news, we’ve been on upset alerts how many weeks now?” Bullard said this week. “We continue to take those punches and keep going, so complacency is not in our DNA.

“I really believe we go out and work day in and day out … you can’t be complacent and be here, it just doesn’t correlate like that, it just doesn’t happen.”

Georgia is more than a three-touchdown favorite, but Bullard and his teammates know the Yellow Jackets will be dialed in for the opportunity to score an upset.

“This is more of a pride game than anything, pride says ‘run this state,’ so you want to come out on top,” said Bullard, who attended Baldwin High School in Milledgeville, Ga.

“One of the things Coach Smart said after the win over Tennessee, he basically said this is not the same Tech as it’s been over the years,” he said.

“Those guys are coming to play, and we’re going to their stadium, so it makes for a great matchup. Those guys are going to give us their best shot.”