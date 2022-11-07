How Georgia star Jalen Carter disrupted Tennessee line, provided ‘energy boost’
ATHENS — The most dominant defensive lineman in college football is back on top of his game, and just in time for a championship stretch run.
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who might possibly be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, was most definitely a difference-maker against Tennessee.
Carter, in his second game back from a sprained MCL, played a season-high 48 snaps and was a wrecking machine.
Carter had two forced fumbles, two tackles-for-loss, a quarterback sack and four stops.
RELATED: 88 more than just a number for Georgia, keys championship run
“We had two guys in that room come up with the flu this morning and I’m like, ‘Ugh. Jalen is going to have to play more snaps,’ and he took it head-on,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.
“I don’t know how many he ended up playing but he’s certainly an energy boost in terms of the confidence the other players have in him.”
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel had braced for Carter and the Georgia defense entering the game, explaining to the Vols’ media corps how this game might be different because of the athletes on the Bulldogs’ roster.
“Being a great athlete allows you to get there, you’re in a better position for more tackles, you’re not out of position,” Heupel said. “The athleticism allows them to close the space.”
Georgia College Football Hall of Famer David Pollack said Carter does more than that, when asked about the impact he makes on defense.
“If you watch Jalen Carter, I want you to go find a better defensive tackle in college football,” Pollack said. “I want you to find a more dominant defensive lineman -- including Will Anderson. That will answer your question.”
Georgia plays next at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Mississippi State.