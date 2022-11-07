How Georgia star Jalen Carter disrupted Tennessee line, provided ‘energy boost’

ATHENS — The most dominant defensive lineman in college football is back on top of his game, and just in time for a championship stretch run.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who might possibly be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, was most definitely a difference-maker against Tennessee.

Carter, in his second game back from a sprained MCL, played a season-high 48 snaps and was a wrecking machine.