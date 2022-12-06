Social media reacts to Kirby Smart not winning AP SEC Coach of the Year

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart couldn’t have the Bulldogs any better than 13-0 and ranked No. 1 win the nation, but a panel of AP voters decided that wasn’t good enough to be the SEC Coach of the Year.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, who led the Vols to a 10-2 record and No. 6 ranking in his second year in the program, edged out LSU coach Brian Kelly by one vote to win the award.

Georgia beat the Vols, then-ranked No. 1, 27-14, on Nov. 5.