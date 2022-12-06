Dawgnation Logo
Social media reacts to Kirby Smart not winning AP SEC Coach of the Year

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart couldn’t have the Bulldogs any better than 13-0 and ranked No. 1 win the nation, but a panel of AP voters decided that wasn’t good enough to be the SEC Coach of the Year.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, who led the Vols to a 10-2 record and No. 6 ranking in his second year in the program, edged out LSU coach Brian Kelly by one vote to win the award.

Georgia beat the Vols, then-ranked No. 1, 27-14, on Nov. 5.

More recently, the Bulldogs beat the Tigers and first-year Coach Kelly, 50-30, last Saturday in the SEC Championship Game.

According to the AP story, Heupel received six votes to Kelly’s five votes, while Smart received three votes and South Carolina coach Shane Beamer received one vote.

