ATHENS — Georgia leads the SEC in passing at the halfway point of the regular season even though it has largely been missing its most explosive receiver.

Ladd McConkey has played just two games and 45 snaps, catching 5 passes for 49 yards on the season as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs prepare to play a noon game at Vanderbilt.

It has been all coach Kirby Smart can do to keep McConkey off the field, but the Bulldogs are doing what they can to manage the junior receiver’s work in practice and availability in games as he recovers from a preseason back injury.

“It’s a. very similar position right now that he was in last week, able to do a few things in practice,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.

“We’ve been really smart trying not to aggravate it, but at the same time find a role. It’s a very delicate balance …”

Georgia is a massive favorite to beat the Commodores, bringing into question if UGA will determine it worth bringing McConkey if he remains on the limited snap count that has seen him get 26 and 19 snaps the past two games.

The Bulldogs have an off week following the Vanderbilt game before preparing for their annual 340-mile trip to play a neutral site game in Jacksonville against Florida.

McConkey, most recall, helped carry the load for last season’s 15-0 team, as only tailback Kenny McIntosh had more rushing-receiving-returning offensive yards:

• McIntosh 193 touches, 1,327 yards, 12 touchdowns

• McConkey 81 touches, 1,093 yards, 9 touchdowns

• Bowers 72 touches, 1,051 yards, 10 touchdowns

• Edwards 154 touches, 870 yards, 7 touchdowns

• Jackson 43 touches, 757 yards, 2 touchdowns

Smart noted earlier this season how senior Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had also missed practices with an injury, and even Brock Bowers had a one-catch game and played limited snaps against Ball State this season.

“We’ve kind of been a rotating door there in a lot of groups with the injuries in and out, in and out, in and out,” Smart said, “and it’s been that way at receiver, for sure, with the different things we’ve had to deal with.”

And yet, OC Mike Bobo has somehow constructed and offense that leads the SEC with 349.67 yards passing per game, Bowers leading the way with 37 catches for 545 yards and Rosemy-Jacksaint next on the list with 17 catches for 325 yards.

Here’s a look at the offensive snap count for the Georgia skill position players through six games:

Carson Beck, 379

Brock Bowers, 328

Rara Thomas, 211

Dominic Lovett, 198

Oscar Delp, 195

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, 178

Dillon Bell, 157

Daijun Edwards, 157

Arian Smith, 140

Kendall Milton, 85

C.J. Smith, 77

Mekhi Mews, 56

Cash Jones, 55

Andrew Paul, 50

Anthony Evans lll, 48

Jackson Meeks, 47

Ladd McConkey, 45

Brock Vandagriff, 38

Roderick Robinson, 27

Gunner Stockton, 21

Pearce Spurlin lll, 21

Zeed Haynes, 21

Tyler Williams, 16

Sevaughn Clark, 13

Cole Speer, 12

Drew Sheehan, 12

Lawson Luckie, 9

De’Nylon Morrissette, 2