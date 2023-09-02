Tennessee-Martin
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

At the time of this article, 43 percent of the respondents believe Georgia would have fared as well (28 percent) or better (15.5 percent) had Beck had control of the Bulldogs’ offense.

SEC legend Tim Tebow expressed his confidence in Beck entering Georgia’s opening game against UT-Martin.

“He might not have the same experience that Stetson Bennett had, but this kid’s talent is even more,” Tebow said on ESPN SportsCenter.

“We’ll see if he can have the big-game moxie that Stetson had, but look at the weapons around him. They’ve got two big-time transfers, and Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey back.

“This is a team that, early on, is not going to skip a beat.”

Tebow, also a high school star in Jacksonville before winning two national championships and a Heisman Trophy at Florida, compares Beck to a former Georgia quarterback.

“It might remind some Georgia fans of Jacob Eason, a big-time talent, and this kid has a big-time arm,” Tebow said.

“One of the things that’s really special about him is his anticipation and his touch.”

Beck talked a great deal in paid interviews this offseason about the frustrations of being a back up, and how he was approached by other schools to transfer out of Georgia.

Smart said it was all a learning experience for Beck and he made it clear he believes if Beck would have gotten that start against UAB he would have prospered.

“I don’t think for one second with this kid that the moment was too big for him,” Smart said. “I think that the week of practice that Stetson did better than him. I think if he had gone out and played that game he would have been super successful.

“Number one, he has great weapons around him, he has a really good system around him, it would have been that way that game,” he said. “There’s no plays that Stetson made that Carson couldn’t have made. I think he was definitely ready for it. I think he missed the opportunity in practice going against a pretty good defense that year, it was one of the best I’ve ever been around.”

