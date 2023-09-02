At the time of this article, 43 percent of the respondents believe Georgia would have fared as well (28 percent) or better (15.5 percent) had Beck had control of the Bulldogs’ offense.

SEC legend Tim Tebow expressed his confidence in Beck entering Georgia’s opening game against UT-Martin.

“He might not have the same experience that Stetson Bennett had, but this kid’s talent is even more,” Tebow said on ESPN SportsCenter.

“We’ll see if he can have the big-game moxie that Stetson had, but look at the weapons around him. They’ve got two big-time transfers, and Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey back.

“This is a team that, early on, is not going to skip a beat.”