More yoga at Georgia practice, chaplain and prayer after NFL player cardiac arrest incident
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart is making sure his Georgia football team is prepared mentally and emotionally as well as physically.
The Bulldogs head coach had his team put through a yoga workout at the conclusion of practice on Saturday leading up to the CFP Championship Game on Monday night.
The team practiced at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, site of the game between Georgia and TCU which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Hamlin, a safety with the Buffalo Bills, went into cardiac arrest after what appeared to be a routine football play when he and Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins collided and went to the turf.
Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin on the field to restore his heartbeat, and he was loaded into an ambulance on the field and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.
“The very next morning, first thing we did is we brought in a mental health specialist, we brought in an athletic trainer, we brought in a team chaplain, and we prayed,” Smart said. “We also addressed it from a mental health standpoint.
“And then Ron (Courson) educated players on exactly what happened and how rare, but it can happen and you have to have people in place to save lives.”
Smart said Courson contacted him the night of the incident and told him it needed to be addressed with the team, and the Georgia head coach understood.
“I have children who play sports,” Smart said. “That injury happens actually in hockey and baseball probably more often than football, but it scares me.”