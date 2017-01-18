A quick peek inside UGA’s new indoor practice facility
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all the relevant UGA football news and takes every Monday through Friday. UGA gave us one our first glimpses of the new indoor practice facility in action, plus it announced the 2017 slate of early enrollees. Did you stand by me?
‘Attack the year’
