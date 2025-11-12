clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
2 hours ago
Kirby Smart explains what Billy Napier was doing at Georgia’s practice on …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows Billy Napier well. The former Florida coach worked with Smart when the two were at Alabama.
Connor Riley
2 hours ago
Latest CFP rankings show Texas isn’t the only Lone Star State program …
ATHENS — Georgia knows it has its full against No. 10 Texas this week. The Longhorns are more than capable of giving Georgia a difficult time.
Connor Riley
4 hours ago
Gary Stokan: Georgia, Alabama might ultimately challenge resumes of Big …
ATHENS – Gary Stokan knows the enjoyment – and controversy -- that comes with talking college football.
Mike Griffith
18 hours ago
Georgia football remains at No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings but …
ATHENS — Georgia played one of its best games of the season this past week in a blowout win over Mississippi State.
Connor Riley
22 hours ago
Join DawgNation live from Terrapin Beer Company this Thursday
Reserve your FREE ticket to join DawgNation this Thursday, Nov. 13 at Terrapin Beer Company in Athens for an evening of brews, former Dawgs and good times! The DawgNation …
Leave a Comment