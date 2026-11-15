Linebacker Raylen Wilson immediately seized control of the game for Georgia.

In No. 1 Georgia’s 48-21 win against No. 22 Missouri Saturday at Sanford Stadium, quarterback Austin Simmons misfired a pass on the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage. Wilson took advantage, turning to make an easy pick, his first career interception.

“I just looked back for the ball and it was there… Man, it felt great because I know I done dropped a few in my past, and it just felt great getting finally getting one,” Wilson said.

Wilson returned the ball 30 yards to the Missouri 7-yard line, paving the way for an easy opening touchdown two plays later. Nate Frazier added a 4-yard rushing touchdown, his first of three on the night, the Georgia offense all too eager to take advantage of such stellar field position.

“They were fired up,” Wilson said of the offense. “They were hitting me on the head, everybody. But I knew they were gonna do something with the ball since I didn’t score that one.”

“Raylen’s interception, that’s my dawg,” said linebacker Justin Williams, who led the Bulldogs in tackles with 10. “I’m so happy for him... That’s his first college career interception, I believe. So I’m so happy for him, and that just allowed the team to start fast and, you know, play around and play fast.”

Georgia (9-1 overall, 7-1 SEC) scored on its first five drives of the game, scoring three touchdowns to win the first quarter, 21-0. Starting fast has been a key part of the equation for this squad – this season, the Bulldogs have outscored opponents 129-14 in the first quarter.

Even in a blowout win, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was less than thrilled with some of the Bulldogs’ execution, visibly frustrated at halftime with Georgia ending the second quarter with two straight three-and-outs.

But Smart was happy with the way the Bulldogs started the game, with Wilson’s interception helping put Missouri on its heels from the get-go and the offense immediately taking advantage.

“That was huge,” Smart said. “I mean, you play on the road. I think you try to seize momentum. They were probably trying to seize it, taking a shot the first play, and he made a nice play. You know, some other opportunities we had that we didn’t make that we had interception opportunities and we didn’t capitalize on, but we made that one, and that gave the offense great starting field position, and they capitalized on that.

“So, you know, when we’re efficient and we play complementary football, we got a good football team, but you know, it’s not about where we are now. It’s really where we can go, and can this team get better?”

The Georgia defense held Missouri to 2-for-11 on third down, and though it gave up 14 points in the second half, the Tigers could never gain much traction.

“They’re a good football team,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “They’re the No. 1 team in the country. They’ve done this to a lot of people that have come in here. We didn’t play our best tonight. If you’re going to play the No. 1 team in the country, you’ve got to play better than 2-for-11 on third downs.

“You’ve got to play better than giving up an interception on the first play of the game. You’ve got to play better than giving up third downs on the first three drives. You’ve got to play better than that.”