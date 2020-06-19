Did the Bulldogs stay among the top schools for 5-star ATH James Williams?

5-star ATH James Williams changes direction a bit with his new top 2

James Williams is a prospect that simply will not fit into a normal prospect template or evaluation.

He’s making plays all over his junior highlight tape as a ballhawking safety and an edge receiver. That’s why the 247Sports Composite has switched up his positional ranking and evaluation from a safety to an athlete over the last two years.

Williams is still a 5-star, but now he’s no longer the nation’s No. 1 safety. The latest positional preference from the composite has him as the nation’s No. 1 ATH and No. 10 overall prospect.

The 6-foot-5 Williams expressed a need for an editor this week on his social media to help him out with his latest reading of the green regarding his recruitment.

Georgia remains, but there’s a new challenger on his mind, too. The No. 1 player in Florida for the 2021 cycle dropped both Alabama and Clemson from his top schools preference and went with the hometown team.

He shared the news of his new top schools on his Instagram account late Thursday evening.

 

Williams has elite size and measurable and tape for the position. Check out the junior highlight reel for the 2020 All-American Bowl participant below.

 

