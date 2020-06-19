5-star ATH James Williams changes direction a bit with his new top 2

James Williams is a prospect that simply will not fit into a normal prospect template or evaluation.

He’s making plays all over his junior highlight tape as a ballhawking safety and an edge receiver. That’s why the 247Sports Composite has switched up his positional ranking and evaluation from a safety to an athlete over the last two years.

Williams is still a 5-star, but now he’s no longer the nation’s No. 1 safety. The latest positional preference from the composite has him as the nation’s No. 1 ATH and No. 10 overall prospect.